Puebla vs. America – Party Report – January 8, 2022

The America scored a point on his visit to Puebla by tying a goal in a commitment that was marked by the malfunction of the feathered team that was left with 10 men and especially by the show shown by the technician Santiago Solari, who was expelled after losing his papers.

The azulcrema team excited their fans with a goal from Salvador Reyes barely 10 seconds into the game. Sebastián Cáceres launched a long ball that was badly rejected by Emanuel Gularte, which caused the visiting midfielder to finish off alone and despite the fact that his shot was broken it was enough to leave goalkeeper Antony Silva stopped.

Salvador Reyes scored 10 seconds into the game against Puebla. Imago7

Despite the score he achieved in the first moments, the team led by Santiago Solari gave freedom to his rivals, who controlled the ball in midfield and made high pressure forcing the opponent’s mistakes.

The azulcrema were close to achieving the second goal through a corner kick that Jordan Silva won from above, but the ball stung a lot and went over the goal.

America got into trouble searching for the domain and Roger Martinez detonated everything in the half hour of play, first committing a foul that provoked the anger of Santiago Solari against the whistling Oscar Mejía. The Argentine coach was expelled for claiming angrily.

Santiago Solari, expelled in Puebla. Imago7

Five minutes later, Roger himself committed a second foul that resulted in the second yellow card and with it his expulsion.

America collapsed after being left with 10 elements in the field, which caused Puebla enter into confidence and begin to touch the rival area.

Maxi Araujo scored the tying goal at minute 45 by receiving alone and behind the rivals. The Uruguayan received, outlined and beat goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with a good shot.

Puebla celebrates a draw against America. Getty Images

The superiority of Puebla At the beginning of the second half it caused even Diego de Buen to be encouraged to shoot from medium distance and be close to achieving the second goal for his squad, while the feathered defense suffered and could not stop the rival.

America He did not manage to remove the pressure from the poblanos, which caused them to try to go long, but from above Henry Martín could not prevail by winning only one duel of the four he had against rivals.

The most important occasion of the feathered ones in the second half was in the 72nd minute with a stolen ball in midfield and in which it ended with a poorly executed shot by Mauro Lainez inside the area that hit Salvador Reyes, while Jordi Cortizo rejected the ball from his area.

Salvador Reyes he missed the second goal for the feathered five minutes from the end after a team play in which Henry Martín left the ball full for Reyes’ shot, but he sent the ball over the goal.

At the end America he was left with a point after a rough game and that exhibited the deficiencies that he has America with currently eight casualties, a squad that has not seen the debut of its reinforcements and ahead two weeks of work to rebuild the bad start of the new year.