Price of the dollar today, January 8, exchange rate

Today Saturday, January 8, 2022, the dollar is trading at $ 20.4177 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 20.3709 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.3709 – Sale: $ 20.3709

: Buy $ 20.3709 – Sale: $ 20.3709 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.03 – Sale: $ 20.70

: Buy: $ 20.03 – Sale: $ 20.70 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.65

: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.65 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.65 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50 IXE: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Monex: Buy: $ 19.97 – Sale: $ 20.97

Buy: $ 19.97 – Sale: $ 20.97 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.09

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.09 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00 Santander: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.98

Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.98 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 20.90 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 41,947.0 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Friday, Mexican peso advances weekly

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.16 pesos, for $ 27.69 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.