Price of the dollar today, January 8, exchange rate

Today Saturday, January 8, 2022, the dollar is trading at $ 20.4177 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 20.3709 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 20.3709 – Sale: $ 20.3709
  • HSBC: Buy: $ 20.03 – Sale: $ 20.70
  • Banamex: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.65
  • Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.65
  • Banorte: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50
  • IXE: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65
  • Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90
  • Monex: Buy: $ 19.97 – Sale: $ 20.97
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.09
  • Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00
  • Santander: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.98
  • Exchange: Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 20.90
  • Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 41,947.0 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Friday, Mexican peso advances weekly

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.16 pesos, for $ 27.69 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker