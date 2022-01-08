Pretty Woman: The Musical ‘begins 2022 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus

When the movie was first conceived Pretty woman in 1990, the goal was for it to be a gloomy look at social class and prostitution in Los Angeles. However, after reconsidering the project and significantly increasing the budget, the film took the form of a romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in the lead roles, and became the third highest grossing film of the year.

Named after Roy Orbison’s 1964 hit “Oh, Pretty Woman,” the film follows New York businessman Edward Lewis, who is on a week-long business trip to Los Angeles.

Before traveling, his girlfriend breaks up with him, so he has no partner to take to any of the business events of the week.

Until one night he ends up in the red light district of Los Angeles and meets a prostitute named Vivian Ward. After an awkward initial interaction, Lewis hires her to be his backup girlfriend for the week.

From there the sparks fly.

Pretty Woman: The Musical It premiered nearly 28 years after the feature film at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theater on March 13, 2018. After that, it ran for 13 months at New York’s own Nederlander Theater before crossing the Atlantic to Hamburg, Germany and then to London.

The COVID-19 pandemic closed the London production from February 2020 until July 9, 2021, when it reopened at the Savoy Theater in the West End.

Now, Pretty Woman: The Musical has returned to the United States to inaugurate 2022 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia in the first stop of its new tour of the United States. The first performance at the Kimmel was on January 4, 2021, and the production will run until Sunday, January 16.

For the musical’s US tour, Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal plays Edward Lewis, and Olivia Valli plays Vivian Ward. Its main producer is Paula Wagner.

The original score for the musical was performed by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and features a performance of Orbison’s “Oh Pretty Woman.” The accompanying book was written by director Garry Marshall and screenwriter JF Lawton.

Amid the increase in COVID-19 cases thanks to the Omicron variant, the Kimmel Cultural Campus continues to operate. For those who want to attend a show, guests over the age of 12 must present proof of vaccination. The youngest must present a negative result of the PCR test 72 hours before attending. They must wear masks at all times.

After the representation of Pretty Woman: The Musical, other Broadway shows that will run in February and March include Hadestown (from February 9 to 20), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (from February 22 to 27), Rent (from March 4 to 6), Oklahoma! (from March 8 to 20), and Waitress (from March 29 to April 3). More Broadway series for 2022 can be found on the Kimmel Cultural Campus website.