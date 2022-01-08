Porto would be interested in Carlos Salcedo

The future of Carlos Salcedo seems to be far from Tigers. The Mexican defender intends to return to Europe and beyond the offer of TurkeyAnother team has shown interest in signing the Mexican defender.

Salcedo went through the Fiorentina and the Eintracht Frankfurt before returning to Mexican soccer to play with Tigers. His best stage was with the German team, where he even managed to win the Pokal, defeating the Bayern Munich beside

Marco Fabian

who was also on the squad.

It might interest you: Carlos Salcedo would leave Tigres and return to Europe



Baby named ‘Griezmann Mbappé’ in Chile

Porto is interested in Carlos Salcedo

According to the Portuguese newspaper Or Jogothe Porto has on his list of possible reinforcements to Charles Salcedo. The technician of the Dragons, Sergio ConçeiçaoHe wants a central defender for the remainder of the season and the Mexican is an option.

“Carlos Salcedo is one of the names that FC Porto analyzes”Is what the Lusitanian newspaper says. In other words, the Mexican would arrive in this winter market, if the Portuguese dare to make an offer for him.

If his signing is confirmed, the ‘Titan‘He would become one more Mexican who plays with him Porto. Players like Miguel Layún, Diego Reyes, Raúl Gudiño, Hector Herrera, Jesus Crownamong others. He would be a partner of ‘Tecatito’, at least for the remainder of the campaign.

MEXSPORT

The numbers of Carlos Salcedo

In the last tournament, the ‘Titan‘ Salcedo he played 15 games, in which he scored two goals. The cats reached the semifinals of the Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022but they were eliminated in front of Lion.

When he was in europe, Carlos Salcedo played 20 games with the Fiorentinawhere he gave an assist and in the Eintracht Frankfurtparticipated in 32 games, without scoring a score, or giving a goal pass.

It might interest you: Carlos Salcedo acknowledges that he has offers from Europe

