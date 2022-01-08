Pornographic “Deepfakes” to Silence Women from Public Debate

Ares Biescas | Bogotá – January 8, 2022

A popular internet portal stores thousands of pornographic videos starring famous women, such as singer Taylor Swift or actress Mila Kunis. And, although the faces that appear are theirs, the bodies are not: it is about deepfakes, digital creations made with algorithms that can substitute one person’s face and voice for another’s.

The softwares that allow you to change the face of a porn actress for that of another woman are quite popular. And it is that, although not all deepfakes be related to pornography (They are also used in the film or advertising industry), the specialized company Sensity AI estimates that between 90 and 95% of what is online is non-consensual pornography, and that about 90% includes women .

Although the vast majority of women affected by these processes are famous actresses or singers, among the victims there are also politicians or activists. Something that, for the head of the Colombian organization that works to promote human rights in the digital world Karisma, Catalina Moreno, has a clear objective: «silence, prevent visible women and in public debates.

Silencing female leaders

Already last November, the Efe Agency received a deepfake in which it was shown to the 19-year-old young activist Greta Thunberg dancing naked. It was a video that was circulating mainly in WhatsApp groups in Brazil and in which she was ridiculed with a message: “She is trying new tactics against climate change.”

An Internet search was enough for Efe colleagues to find the original video of the actress, whose face had been replaced by Thunberg’s. In this case, adds the expert from Karisma, the deepfake pornographic search «Question whether your environmental activism is credible taking into account that there is a video circulating of her naked “and” leaving her speech in the background, taking away interest in the fight that is taking place “.

Another media case was that of the Indian investigative journalist Rana Ayyub, who explains in an article how, after criticizing India for rape to an 8-year-old girl in Kashmir, a deepfake pornographic in which his face appeared and for which he suffered cyberbullying on the networks.

Mental problems and self-censorship came soon after. Own UN ruled on the case and asked the Government to protect her, but the acts of the authors went unpunished.

Chile and Colombia, vigilant

The deepfakes they are present in many countries. Cybersecurity expert Juan David Cardona confirms to EFE the presence of these videos in Latin America. In addition, it says that the Governments in Chile and Colombia, countries with recent or upcoming electoral processes (last December and May 2022, respectively), are currently monitoring the networks in search of attacks on policies.

Do not forget that it is a recently created technology, which in recent years has taken a run and only needs an application on the mobile to get started. Because, although the deepfakes generated with free programs for phones are not perfect, they are enough to discredit a woman and her career.

The use of the female sexuality as a weapon against women it is nothing new. A report on political violence on social networks in Ecuador collects the testimony of a policy who was advertised as a prostitute on a website, attaching her phone number. They used a photo from their campaign in the ad.

A tool available to anyone

Until now, it was difficult to use these deepfakes against anonymous women because the software used required a lot of images and videos from different angles. However, there are already applications that analyze photographs of women and with artificial intelligence strip them naked in a few minutes.

Sensity AI found two years ago a chatbot (that is, a chat in which a computer program simulates human behavior) that had stripped at least 100,000 women. For its part, a study promoted by the European Parliament to address the deepfakes in community policy noted that these applications are clearly designed with a gender bias.

The research collects the lack of regulation in this regard in most countries of the world and includes the case of three US states: Virginia, Texas and California, the first in the American country to promote regulations on deepfakes.

But above all, Cardona insists on the importance of big tech companies take action on the matter and stop the flow of these videos on your platforms. Despite the fact that both the porn website PornHub and Twitter banned the deepfakes porn, EFE Verifica verified that new videos of this type are posted on both platforms every day

Some companies have developed programs to identify deepfakes, but they are for internal use and are not available to the user. Therefore, from EFE Verifica they give some keys to recognize deepfakes, such as looking at whether the gestures or the voice are delayed, at the coincidence between the color of the skin of the face and that of the body, or if the source from which the images come is trustworthy and public.