Player convulses in the middle of the game and forces the match to be suspended

The meeting of the Qatari Super League between the Colombian’s Al-Rayyan James Rodríguez and Al-Wakrah has been suspended at half-time due to the fainting on the pitch of the Senegalese player from the away team Ousmane Coulibaly.

The footballer was lying inside a goal 42 minutes into the game after fainting. The medical services of the clubs treated him urgently on the stadium lawn. Thani bin jassim and minutes later an ambulance acceded.

The players of both teams showed from the first moment a tremendous concern about the state of the African footballer, and in fact the members of their team asked the referee not to continue playing the game, in which the local team won 1-0 with a Iranian goal Shoja Khalilzadeh when he headed a corner kick thrown by James.

Ousmane Coulibaly, Al Wakrah footballer, collapses in the middle of the game

The toilets manage to revive him …

Neither Al-Wakrah nor the Qatari Super League have provided information on the status of Coulibaly. Both the club and the organization of the tournament have limited themselves to wanting a speedy recovery for the player.

