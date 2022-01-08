Paris Saint-Germain prepares millionaire offer for Haaland

The Norwegian striker, Erling haaland is very close to defining his future, however, there are more suitors for the still forward of the Borussia Dortmund, in addition to Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​teams that yearn for him; now the millionaire joins Paris Saint-Germain, This club would be preparing a millionaire offer to take the jewel of world football.

PSG would have thought to offer a “package” of 300 million euros to take away

Haaland

to Ligue 1, the deal includes a mount for the transfer of the Norwegian player, in addition to the combination for the manager, Mino Raiola, this according to information from the newspaper L’Equpé, a prestigious medium in France.

Summary: Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund

Haaland would arrive as a substitute for Kylian Mbappé

Before the imminent departure of the French striker,

Kylian Mbappé

, who would leave the Parisian team as a free agent, everything seems to indicate that his next destination is Real Madrid .; for that reason the painting directed by the Argentine, Mauricio Pochettino would be in search of the ideal replacement, and Haaland gathers all the characteristics to be the figure of the PSG.

It might interest you: Barcelona and Real Madrid will fight for Erling Haaland



Haaland wants to play in La Liga

In previous days, the press in Spain revealed that a group of fans recognized Earling haaland in the city of Marbella and they asked him his next destiny as a footballer, the Norwegian replied; “I will play here, in Spain”, however according to the source did not reveal the team, Real Madrid and Barcelona are the strongest candidates.

Haaland would be clear in which league he wants to play, because according to the journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the 21-year-old is not interested in reaching another country other than Spain, this given the rumors that also place the Manchester City as one of the teams that would be interested in the forward of the

Borussia Dortmund

.

It might interest you: Marcelo Flores, the Mexican who aims to play in the Premier League with Arsenal

