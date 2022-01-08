Orbelín Pineda breaks Celta’s social media record

Finally the signing was closed. Orbelín Pineda He had to wait several weeks for football from the Old Continent to become official. The national team now if he is a new player of the Celta Vigo.

This Friday, the Spanish league club made the signing of the Mexican soccer player official and reported that he is now a former player of the Blue CrossIt will wear the colors until 2027. Which indicates total confidence in Pineda, and even the illusion that if it stands out, they can sell it at a high price and not leave for free.

Santiago Solari went crazy in Puebla vs America

Celta de Vigo’s DT warns Orbelín Pineda

Although his arrival was something that the Spanish team expected, the coach Eduardo Coudet, who has a past in the Liga BBVA MX with the Tijuana Xolos, he issued a warning about the midfielder.

“He has not played for more than 45 days. It will have to practically do a preseason to be ready. His last game was in November, the logical thing is that first he gets well”, Assured the DT, so it seems that we will have to wait for his debut in the Old Continent.

Orbelín Pineda’s first record with Celta de Vigo

A Mexican is never alone and Celta de Vigo’s social networks could tell. The announcement on social networks of the La Liga team, where the signing of Pineda was reported, became the post with the most like in the history of the account.

The tweet reached 2,487 retweets and 27,500 likes, surpassing announcements such as Aspas a la Selección (15,100) “Hasta Luegui” (13,900) and the signing of Rafinha (12,200).

With this, the Spanish team already saw the support they will receive from our country, now that they are the home of Nestor Araujo and Orbelín Pineda.