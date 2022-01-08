Orbelín Pineda already “breaks marks” with Celta de Vigo

Since Orbelín Pineda arrived at Celta, the impact of the Mexican has already been noticed on social networks, due to the large number of “likes” he has generated

The Mexican soccer player Orbelín Pineda, new signing of Celta de Vigo from Spain, just completed the first training session with his new team and has already broken a “mark”: never a tweet from the official account of the “Celestes” (@RCCelta) had generated as many “likes” as the official announcement of your hiring.

Orbelín Pineda will have his first opportunity in Europe with Celta de Vigo. @RCCelta

Until Saturday, January 8, the publication had more than 34 thousand “likes”, surpassing the more than 16 thousand of “Aspas Selección”, the 13,900 of “Hasta luegui” and the 12,200 of the announcement of the signing of Rafinha Alcántara in summer of 2019.

A considerable amount of Mexican Twitter and Instagram users turned to supportive comments and good luck for the former Cruz Azul player, who completed his first training session with Celta last Friday and is now available to the team’s coach, Eduardo Coudet . The Argentine strategist mentioned that he will not be in a hurry to line up Orbelín, since he has more than 45 days without football activity.

Other users of social networks did not show the same emotion as the vast majority of the comments in the publications that “show off” the recent Celtic signing. Messages such as “I don’t know him, we’ll have to wait to see what he’s up to” or “Are there no French or Dutch? We always bring packages that later disappoint ”they were also present; however, they also highlighted some such as “Welcome, your successes will be ours. Always Celtic! ” or “this guy, because of the comments, must win the games alone, let’s see if he turns out half as good as Fabián Orellana.”