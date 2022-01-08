Oil company reveals gas station turned electric car charging point

Undoubtedly one of the main unknowns for those who access an electric vehicle is to know how they are going to replace their passes through the soon to be ‘old’ service stations, that is why now the oil company Shell is about to solve this unknown with its first gas station converted into a charging center for electric cars.

The Shell initiative aims, in the face of a continuously expanding electric vehicle market, to generate a new concept transforming your conventional gas stations into charging points and the pilot test of this is in the United Kingdom, and will carry the name of Shell Recharge.

The oil company has rethought the role of its gas stations in the face of the arrival of electric cars and has officially made it known, with the first renderings of the new charging service.

Shell Recharge centers promise to provide electric car drivers with a sale of electricity from 100% certified renewable sources.

Because the number of pure electric vehicles on UK roads has increased considerably, the oil company has gotten to work in that country.

According to the Boris Johnson government, at the beginning of 2010 there were around 9,000 ultra low emission vehicles, or ULEVs, in the UK. Meanwhile, at the beginning of 2020, just ten years later, this number had risen to 317,000, just over 3,000%.

In this way, for the use of electric vehicles to continue growing, the company indicates that drivers must be sure that there are convenient and reliable means to recharge their vehicles.

That is why Shell has increased its network of electric vehicle charging points since 2017, reaching the UK alone, a public charge network of almost 8,000 pointThese are ‘gas stations’ for electric cars, including the current ultra-fast Shell recharging sites.

The pilot test of the oil company will be located in Fulham, in central London, where they are currently converting one of their conventional gas stations into a charging center for electricity that will have with 10 high power connections of 175 kW.

In this regard, the company says that these ultra-fast charging points can supply power up to three times faster than 50 kW fast chargers, which normally charge from 0 to 80% in 30 minutes.

