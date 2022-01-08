Nicolas Cage will have a son at 58 years old

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata crown their relationship by adding a new member to the family. The actors confirmed that they are expecting their first child together, and assure that both are “very euphoric” with the news.

This will be the third time that the actor is going to be a father, since he has two children from previous relationships: Kal-El, 16, born from his marriage to Alice Kim, and Weston, 31, born from their bond. with Christina Fulton, the “Snake Eyes” co-star with whom he also shares the title of grandfather, as Weston has given them four grandchildren thus far.

Romance and wedding

The couple dated for a year before getting married. They met in Shiga, Japan, through some mutual friends, while Cage was working on the set of “Prisoners of Ghostland.” The first photographs that were taken of both were set in New Orleans, and then they were shown together visiting a museum in New York.

In August 2020, after six months without seeing his partner, since each was in their country of origin, the renowned actor announced that he had asked for marriage. The proposal was made through a video call while she was in Kyoto and he was in Los Angeles; then the Oscar winner for “Goodbye Las Vegas” mailed a personalized black diamond ring to her home address.

After a year of romance, they celebrated their marriage at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas, on February 16, 2021. The artist chose the date as a tribute to the birthday of his father, who died years ago.

“We are very happy,” the couple commented in a statement at the time. For this ceremony they exchanged both Catholic and Shinto vows.

For the occasion, Riko, true to her roots, wore a handmade kimono and a bouquet of yellow and red flowers. The bride approached the altar along a path lined with rose petals, garlands of lights and candles. His favorite song, “Winter Song,” by the Japanese duo Kiroro, played in the background. Cage, who was sporting a black Tom Ford tuxedo, also took it upon himself to live the celebration in tune with his tastes and saw to it that love poems by Walt Whitman were read at his wedding.

While for Riko Shibata her wedding with Cage was the first, the protagonist of Ghost Rider had already married four more times. In fact, his love of weddings is striking.

The first of them was with the actress Patricia Arquette, with whom he spent six years (between 1995 and 2001). After that relationship, he bet again to marry along with Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’s daughter, but the relationship was not lasting since they married in August 2002 and in November of that same year they requested a divorce, which could be effective for two years. later.

After those two failed marriages, in 2004 he went to eat at a Korean restaurant in Los Angeles and fell madly in love with one of the waitresses, Alice Kim, with whom he soon became engaged and married that same year. At that time he was 40 years old and the woman 19, soon after their child was born in common and in 2016 they separated, although their friendship continues to this day.

In 2019, he starred in one of the most fleeting marriages in Hollywood by marrying makeup artist Erika Koike in Las Vegas and requesting its annulment only four days later; the actor alleged at the time that he was “too drunk” to marry. Three months later, he was finally granted a divorce, but not annulment.

The actor of films such as “La Roca”, “Hombre de familia” and “Contracara” seems to be going through a good family and professional moment, since this year, in addition to being a father again, he is also expected to return to the big screen with three new movies.