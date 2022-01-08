Netflix’s dystopian thriller you can’t stop watching in 2022

Netflix It has a very long list of films of all categories and among the most popular are thrillers, a compelling genre that arouses a lot of curiosity. They can cover topics related to psychology, crimes or dystopian futures that turn us on to the screen and we cannot stop watching them without knowing the end.

A very popular dystopian thriller is “The Matrix” (1999), which released its fourth part last year; “The Truman Show” (1998), “Terminator” (1984), among others. The streaming platform offers a film with Natalie Portman Y Oscar Isaac as protagonists, and that also has a science fiction tinge with terror.

Annihilation: the Netflix movie you can’t miss

Is about Annihilation, a story that tells the mission of a group of scientists specialized in different areas: a biologist (Portman), a psychologist (Jennifer Jason Leigh), a geologist (Tuva Novotny), a physicist (Tessa Thompson) and a paramedic (Gina Rodriguez). These five women must go to a region called Area X, which is heavily guarded so that no one enters.

The place is very dangerous since it has its own physical laws and not those known in the rest of the world as the laws of nature, and it puts the entire planet at risk because it is expanding its perimeter. The mission of the group is to enter there to find out what this totally altered space is about and how to eliminate it so that it does not affect humanity.

East thriller is an adaptation of the trilogy of novels “Annihilation”, “Authority” and “Acceptance” by American writer Jeff VanderMeer, who published the first part in 2018, the same year the film was released. The director was Alex garland, who also worked on Ex: Machina (2015) which had an Oscar nomination.

Initially, they wanted to shoot in Florida, but the dense vegetation was not what Garland wanted to reflect and the team moved to the UK, where it was filmed in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire; London; and Holkham Beach, Norfolk. The director stated, “The visual beauty part was very important. Even when it’s gloomy, and something dark is going on, there is a pretty obvious beauty, and we try hard to make sure that is so.”

The movie is about two hours long and is ideal for a weekend or Friday night. Those who do not have Netflix You can also find it in Paramount + and in Hulu, two of the most popular streaming platforms of the moment.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!