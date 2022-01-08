Netflix: series and movies that will premiere in January 2022

In this beginning of the year, Netflix wants to continue positioning itself as the platform for streaming world leader and therefore prepared a series of premieres that cover various genres. In addition, the American company will continue betting on the launch of its own content, as it began to implement successfully some years ago.

The fourth season of the Argentine series will arrive on January 14.

Among the series, the fourth season of “The Marginal”, and the last of “The Walking Dead” Y “Ozark”, two titles that have a large number of followers around the world. It will also be the presentation of the new version of the successful Mexican youth fiction “Rebel”, which is the adaptation of the Argentine soap opera “Rebel way”.

As for the movies, it stands out “Munich on the eve of a war”, the film based on the book by Robert Harris that recounts the desire of a British official and a German diplomat to avoid war in Europe. In addition, the producer of Adam Sandler and Netflix rejoined to create “Play at home”, in which the renowned actor Kevin James portrays the true story of redemption of football coach Sean Payton. In the action genre, Bruce Willis and Mark-Paul Gossellar shine in “Dangerous goods”.

On January 25, the Brazilian star’s docuseries will reveal details of his life. For: EFE Services

For its part, the documentary “Neymar: The perfect chaos” It will deepen the daily routine of the Brazilian star, showing his sports performance but also his personal life. When the title was announced, it quickly aroused the enthusiasm of all football fans.

Finally, for anime fans, from January 6 it will be available “Dota: Dragon Blood – Book 2”.

January series

“Rebel” (1/5/2022)

“Club Istanbul: Part 2” (1/6/2022)

“Hype House” (1/7/2022)

“Undercover: Operation Ecstasy” , season 3 (1/10/2022)

“The chosen one” (1/13/2022)

“File 81” (1/14/2022)

“After Life: Beyond my wife” , season 3 (1/14/2022)

“Home” (1/14/2022)

“The Marginal” , season 4 (1/18/2022)

“Playing with fire” (1/19/2022)

“Juanpis González: the series” (1/19/2022)

“Riverdale” , season 5 (1/20/2022)

“Ozark” , Season 4 – Part 1 (1/21/2022)

“Summer season” (1/21/2022)

“Snowpiercer” , season 3 (1/25/2022)

“The Sinner: Percy” , season 4 (1/26/2022)

“Fair: The darkest light” (1/28/2022)

“Come from the cold” (1/28/2022)

“Jonathan Van Ness arouses your curiosity” (1/28/2022)

“The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window” (1/28/2022)

“We are dead” (1/28/2022)

“The Walking Dead”, season 10 (1/30/2022)

January movies

“4 halves” (1/5/2022)

“The wasteland” (1/6/2022)

“Mother / Android” (1/7/2022)

“Utopia” (1/7/2022)

“The origin of the world” (1/11/2022)

“The Knot Killer” (1/12/2022)

“Shameless” (1/13/2022)

“ Comedian” (1/14/2022)

“Royal treatment” (1/20/2022)

“Munich on the eve of a war” (1/21/2022)

“Corpse” (1/25/2022)

“Play at home” (1/28/2022)

“Dangerous goods” (1/31/2022)

Documentaries and specials

“Who pulls the strings: On the trail of the greatest impostors” (1/18/2022)

“The divine gluttony” (1/19/2022)

“Neymar: The perfect chaos” (1/25/2022)

For the boys and the family

“Power Rangers: Dino Fury” , season 1 (1/1/2022)

“Patati Patatá” (3/1/2022)

“Troop Action” (4/1/2022)

“Johnny Test: Season 2” (1/7/2022)

“Riverdance: The Animated Adventure” (1/14/2022)

“Mighty Express: Trouble on the Railroad Track” (1/18/2022)

“That Girl Lay Lay” (1/21/2022)

“Magnificent Ada, scientist” , season 2 (1/25/2022)

“Pokémon Master Trips” (1/28/2022)

“Angry Birds: Summer Madness” (1/28/2022)

Anime

“DOTA: Dragon’s Blood – Book 2” (1/6/2022)

“Youth in orbit” (1/28/2022)

The most watched series of 2021

The South Korean series was the most watched in 2021 on the streaming platform.

