National Lottery | Check the result and winning numbers of today’s draw, Thursday, January 6, 2022

The first prize of the National Lottery draw held today Thursday, January 6, 2022, endowed with 300,000 euros per series, has corresponded to the number 52,078.

The second prize of the raffle held this Thursday, endowed with 60,000 euros per series, has been for 44,469. Refunds have been for numbers ending in 8, 4 and 7.

The National Lottery is one of the most popular games of chance in Spain, with a centuries-old tradition. The National Lottery depends on Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (LAE), which in turn depends on the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The National Lottery consists of a very simple draw in which the bet consists of a five-digit number.

The standard price to participate is 3 euros on Thursdays, 6 euros on ordinary Saturdays, 12 euros on special Saturdays and 15 or 20 euros for extraordinary draws. Unlike other lotteries, the National Lottery allocates 70% of its winnings to the winners.