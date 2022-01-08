Movies: The 12 Most Anticipated Hollywood Productions of 2022

Ready for the new movies? Two years have already passed since we faced the pandemic. And while the future in the entertainment industry looks uncertain, we appreciate that Hollywood has not stopped its machinery for the next 12 months.

Which are movie premieres most anticipated? Among them we have a reboot that will show us the best and worst of Gotham City; a tale of revenge in 10th century Iceland; the latest from one of the modern masters of horror and what could be the definitive movie about the #MeToo movement.

These are the 12 films that you cannot miss in 2022:

Scream (January 13)

25 years after a series of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, California, a new criminal dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect all the secrets of the past. This film highlights the participation of Mexican actress Melissa Barrera.

Ambulance (February 17)

Needing money to cover his wife’s medical bills, a decorated veteran teams up with his adoptive brother in stealing $ 32 million from a Los Angeles bank. However, when your getaway goes spectacularly wrong, something incredible happens along the way. With the cinematography of Roberto De Angelis, this film also It features the performance of the Mexican actress and businesswoman Eiza González.

The Batman (March 4)

Robert Pattinson transforms into the caped hero, alongside Zoë Kravitz (as Catwoman). Paul Dano is the Riddler in this version, while Colin Farrell plays the Penguin in this explosive Matt Reeves production. You’ll find surprising chases, somewhat moody cinematography, and a captivating soundtrack.

Downton Abbey: A New Era (March 18)

When the Countess of Dowager (Maggie Smith) reveals that she inherited a villa in the South of France, the Crawley family sets out on a fashion and good weather journey. A long-awaited sequel directed by Simon Curtis. You can expect to see amazing soirées and a spectacular wedding.

The Northman (April 22)

After the impressive production The Lighthouse, Robert Eggers returns with a movie full of blood in the best Viking style. The film tells the story of a prince (Alexander Skarsgård) who must save his mother (Nicole Kidman) and avenge the death of his father (Ethan Hawke) with the help of an incredible sorceress (actress Anya Taylor-Joy).

Elvis (June 24)

The long-awaited biopic (and musical) features Austin Butler as the king of Rock And Roll. Tom Hanks plays the star’s famous manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge is Priscilla Presley. Famous director Baz Luhrmann is at the helm, so expectations are high.

Where the Crawdads Sing (July 22)

The protagonist of Normal People, Daisy Edgar-Jones, plays in this new production Kya, a young woman who grew up in a swamp in North Carolina. It is an adaptation of Olivia Newman of the famous novel by Delia Owens. Harris Dickinson also has a key role in this production.

Nope (July 22)

With a script full of mystery, Jordan Peele created a new production full of terror, a continuation of what he already generated us with Get out and the famous movie Us. This creepy thriller stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, and Barbie Ferreira. The cast alone is enough to shock everyone on the internet.

The Woman King (September 16)

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and cast by Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, and Thuso Mbedu. This is a historical saga that we cannot wait to see. The production takes place in West Africa, in the kingdom of Dahomey and shows the history of a military unit confirmed only by women.

Don’t Worry Darling (September 23)

Creepy, classy, ​​and insanely fiery, the first sneak peek of this Olivia Wilde production has us on fire until its release in September. The film shows the story of a couple (Florence Pugh and Harry Styles) who live in a utopian community in the 1950s in California, as their lives slowly unravel.

She Said (November 18)

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan will play Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, New York Times reporters who unveiled the story of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, in a poignant Maria Schrader drama. It could well be one of the awards season favorites for 2023.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody (December 23)

The soaring rise and tragic fall of Whitney Houston will be the central theme of this emotionally charged fable by Kasi Lemmons, in which Naomi Ackie plays the legendary singer, with Ashton Sanders as her ex-husband, Bobby Brown, and Stanley Tucci as famous record producer Clive Davis.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.