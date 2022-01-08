Miguel Ponce testifies against Uriel Antuna

The output of Uriel antuna de las Chivas, has not gone down well with his former teammates. Added to this were the statements of the now player of the Blue Cross where he assured that he did not feel wrapped in the Sacred Flock.

Uriel Antuna is a new Cruz Azul player

After a couple of weeks of many rumors about the fate of the “Brujo” in Mexican soccer, this Tuesday, through the social networks of those of La Noria made their signing official, although he had already been seen wearing the blue colors before.

‘If there were no internal competition, we would be j% did # s’ Pollo Briseño

Prior to his arrival at La Maquina, an exchange was handled with America by Sebatián Córdova, and even Antuna himself assured that he could have signed with Saints, the team of which he is a youth squad, this was announced via the player’s partner’s Instagram.

It may interest you: This would win Cruz Azul for the departure of ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez



Miguel Ponce answers Uriel Antuna

After saying that he did not feel supported by the Chivas, the Briseño Chicken He decided to answer his former partner; and now it was Miguel Ponce the one who lunged at the attacker.

“In this institution there are no more players who have no commitment. Nor do I have to stand behind him, telling him what to do. That I know and that I have seen, all the companions were always there for your support, for what he needed, but hey, we don’t know if he really meant the teammates or whoever wants to say it, “he assured Fox Sports.

It may interest you: Carlos Salcedo would play for a Portuguese team



When does Chivas debut at the Grita México Clausura 2022?

The Sacred Herd seeks to make history in this tournament and they hope to lift the title that they have not achieved since 2017. This Scream Mexico Closing 2022 They make their debut next Sunday at 6:00 PM (Central Mexico time), at the Akron Stadium, after last semester they were out of the playoffs, eliminated by Puebla.