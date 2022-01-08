Miguel Layún, eighth loss for América to face Puebla

Santiago Solari preferred not to take him to the bench on Day 1 of Clausura 2022

America debuts tonight before Puebla at Closing 2022 and last minute Miguel Layún joins the team’s casualties for the match at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, sources confirmed to ESPN that the player suffered from a discomfort in the heel of his right foot that did not allow him to train fully during the last week and for this reason the body technician of Santiago Solari He preferred not to take it even to the bench before the poblanos.

America’s lineup on Matchday 1 with 8 casualties vs. Puebla. @America club

The same source noted that Layún He did everything possible to be present but he still felt pain in the injured area and preferred not to risk, the player is expected to be ready for the next game of the Eagles when they face Atlas on January 22 at the Azteca Stadium and that he do 100 percent physically.

It should be noted that the decrease in Layún he joins those of Federico Viñas, Emanuel Aguilera, Fernando Madrigal, Jonathan Dos Santos, Diego Valdés, Bruno Valdez and Fernando Tapia who were also not considered for the presentation of the Eagles in the tournament.

In this way, Solari sends Ochoa, Fuentes, Silva, Cáceres, Jorge Sánchez, Aquino, Fidalgo, Chucho López, Reyes, Roger and Henry to measure themselves against Puebla on the first date.