Microsoft Edge will have an option to save passwords manually

Most of today’s Internet browsers have a password manager, which allows us to log into our accounts with ease. This way we can store the username and password that we use when logging in with our account. In addition, this option allows us to have an automatic login without having to write or remember long passwords.

The password manager built into the Microsoft browser may soon allow us to store our credentials manually.

However, the password manager that has been a part of Microsoft Edge for a long time, has lacked an important option, that is none other than the ability to add passwords manually.

Implementing passwords manually

This feature in Firefox was implemented with Lockwise quite some time ago and Google Chrome has recently gained support for storing passwords manually. In case you don’t know, Edge is based on the Chromium source code so it is not surprising that Microsoft has decided to bring this option to its browser. The feature was discovered on reddit and is now only available to a specific group of users who are those who participate in the Microsoft Edge Canary channel.

The screenshots reveal that this new function can be accessed from Setting from Edge, Profiles, Passwords. Its way of working is very simple, we will click on the button Add password / Add password which will open a pop-up window. There we will have to fill in these three fields:

The URL of the website’s login page. Our username. Password.

Then we save it in the vault of our browser and it should be noted that it is very similar to the edit password panel. This would be an example where a password is added manually in Microsoft Edge:

Without a doubt, for people who trust Microsoft Edge’s password manager, this new function of saving passwords manually is going to be very useful. The only other way to add passwords to Edge is by importing logins from other browsers or by using an HTML or CSV file.

At the moment, this new option is only in the testing phase in a build for Microsoft Edge Canary Channel users in its version 99.0.1124.0. Upon review and approval from testers, Microsoft will offer this option through its stable channel as one more update.

Other alternatives to save keys

In addition to saving our passwords in the browser’s password manager, we have other alternatives. One of the most popular options is password managers, some of them are online and cross-platform so you can check your passwords from different devices with different operating systems. In that sense, we could use Passwarden, a multiplatform program to manage our passwords.

However, password managers not only save our passwords, they can also perform more functions. Some of them are capable of generating secure passwords according to the criteria that we establish.

Finally, one that you could try is Password Manager Lite for Windows with which we can manage and create strong passwords.