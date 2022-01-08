Michel Leaño trusts that Alexis Vega will remain in the Herd

Marcelo Michel Leaño is convinced of the commitment of Alexis vega with Chivas and he is confident that in the coming weeks he will come to an agreement to stay in the fold.

“Alexis is focused, he wants to stay in the Guadalajara, make history, he wants to be a champion here, play a World Cup and he told me, he shows it. He is a player who last season had many unfortunate injuries in matches with the National Team and he always fought for it here.

“He and the board are making an important effort to reach an agreement on its renewal. I am convinced and optimistic that an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks, “he explained at a conference.

The renewal talks have been held for several weeks, where even the board of directors of the Guadalajara improved his first offers and put on the table a salary increase of double, in addition to granting him facilities to emigrate to Europe in case an offer is presented.

On the other hand, Michel Leaño claimed to have no opinion regarding the statements of Uriel antuna where he said he did not feel “clothed” in the Flock.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CHIVAS ESPORTS: PRESENTED ITS NEW CLOTHING FOR THIS 2022