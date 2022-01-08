Meteorite in Guadalajara: What was the object that lit up the night at the ZMG? Astronomer responds

At dawn this Friday – at approximately 00:34 hours – a luminous object was caught in the sky by some inhabitants of Jalisco, Michoacan Y Puebla. Although many believe that it was a meteorite, they are not far from the idea. Here we tell you what it was about.

“So much heat is generated that they begin to glow”

In accordance with Gerardo Ramos Larios, research professor at the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (YO SOY) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), it was a meteoroid that, unlike a meteorite, never touch the surface.

“This phenomenon is more common than it seems,” explained Gerardo. “This type of ‘stones’ enter the atmosphere, which are called meteoroids and which, when they enter the atmosphere, get warmer; they enter at very high speed”.

The researcher explained that the speed of the object could be 40 kilometers per second. “So much heat is generated that (objects) begin to glow.”

According to the expert, this meteoroid sighted in Jalisco, Michoacán and Puebla, could have a size of between 20 to 60 centimeters.

“The best known are those who are made of iron and nickelThey are very representative, they create a kind of bubbles inside and come to impact, the main compounds are known as chondrites, they are metallic, they have that particular shape ”, he concluded.

AC