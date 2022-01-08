Megan Fox’s kids ‘screwed up’ one of her interviews

Megan Fox’s second boom, explained.

Megan fox It is ‘on fire’, as who says. The actress gave an interview to the ‘Today’ program yesterday to promote her new movie ‘Till Death’ and went viral because she had ‘difficulties’ not to laugh and maintain formality, since her children, Noah Shannon (8 years old), Bodhi Ransom (7 years old) and Journey River (4 years old) made the most hilarious stellar appearances.

The children, who had just woken up, appeared behind Megan as she answered questions from the presenters. To justify the ‘interruption’, he explained that it was 7:30 am, “so, they have woken up a few minutes ago and it is what it is. I am in the house where we are staying these days and this is the living room. Everyone they fell asleep on the couch last night, watching a movie, and it was just dawn. “

The best thing is when suddenly the little Journey appears and Megan blurts out: “Here is another one, Journey, you have to crawl!”, And the child gets scared and disappears.

Megan also talked about how it feels to be a mother of three and about her current relationship with Machine Gun Kelly: “It’s difficult to see my children grow up so fast. In fact, I deal with it a lot, I cry all the time because they grow up very fast. I see photos of when they were younger on my mobile phone and it is difficult for me, because it is very strong loving someone so much. And they’re great, but they don’t listen to me, “Fox added as the kids explicitly passed her by.

On his courtship with Gun Kelly, he concluded: “Life is simply a series of moments, and now I am enjoying this and living it very happily“.

How great to see her in such a homely environment!

