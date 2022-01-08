Meet Black Cat, a great close friend of Spider-Man in Marvel

Black Cat is a character closely linked to Spider-Man within Marvel comics, and lately there is a lot of talk that we could see her in the future in an arachnid movie.

His character had previously appeared in Amazing spider-man 2, film which fans have been asking for a continuation lately, with Andrew Garfield repeating as the protagonist.

Also, many fans dream of seeing Anya Taylor-Joy playing the character on the big screen. The thing is, we still haven’t seen the character in his full glory in the movies. Here we are going to tell you everything you need to know about Black Cat before it appears in a future movie.













Who is Black Cat, one of Spider-Man’s love interests?

Felicia hardy, aka Black Cat (Black Cat), is a character from Marvel Comics, created by Mary wolfman Y Dave Cockrum. It first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man # 194, in July 1979. Black Cat is known in Marvel for being throughout its history, both enemy, lover, and ally of Spider-Man, depending on the history of the moment.

Felicia was born in Queens, New York, where her father Walter, pretended to be a street vendor, but was actually a world-famous thief named Black Cat (the original Black Cat). Walter had Felicia as his spoiled child. When he disappeared, Felicia’s mother led him to believe that had died in a plane crashBut he eventually found out that his father was a thief, and that he was paying for his crimes in jail.

Felicia turns into Black Cat

Felicia went to college, where she was raped by her boyfriend Ryan, act that marked her forever. This made Felicia set out to train hard. He dropped out of school to focus on his physical training, with which he improved his strength, endurance, agility, and mastered different martial arts.

Black Cat as a thief

Once she saw herself prepared he set out to kill ryan, but could not carry out his revenge, as he learned that Ryan had died in a traffic accident due to drunk driving. It was then, in Spider-Man / Black Cat: The Evil that Men Do, when Felicia decided to follow in her father’s footsteps, accumulating a great fortune. A suit was created to hide his identity, renamed Black Cat, like his father.

He decided to pretend that he had the power to bring bad luck to his adversaries, And for this, before committing a crime, he placed objects in the area strategically so that his pursuers would have accidents. This convinced him that he had that power, even to Spider-man, who believed that Black Cat actually had the power to affect the odds.

It was then that he decided to get his father out of jail. In the escape attempt, Felicia, already as Black Cat, met Spider-Man for the first time, which was trying to prevent the escape. Black Cat’s father ends up dying, and she fakes her own death.

With the passage of time, Black Cat returned, although she ended up being captured. Black Cat feigned insanity and was admitted to a mental institution, from where she later escaped.

Gamerverse comic series cover

The love affair between Black Cat and Spider-Man

Felicia has always been very attracted to Spider-Man. There was a palpable chemistry between them, as they have always felt that they could trust each other. Spider-Man has always tried to reform Black Cat keeping her away from the criminal life. The two teamed up to fight criminals, getting the New York authorities to grant her an amnesty for her former crimes.

The point is, although Black Cat has always been attracted to Spider-Man, he has never been curious about his life as an ordinary civilian. Black Cat has never been interested in the secret identity of the arachnid, since he was only interested in the masked man who was swinging through the city. This became clear when Spider-Man, in an act of love, revealed his identity to her, and she refused to associate with him as Peter Parker.

At that time she, in exchange for the sincerity of the hero, confessed that he really had no superhuman powers. This, linked to the fact that she was injured in a confrontation against the Doctor octopus, made Spider-Man refuse to let Black Cat continue fighting by his side, as he considered it too dangerous for her.

Kiss of Spider-Man and Black Cat in the comics

As a curious fact, it must be said that, in an alternative future in comics, Black Cat and Spider-Man get to have a daughter named Felicity Hardy, although Spider-Man does not know the paternity of Felicity. She is born into the marriage of Felicia Hardy and Flash Thompson, believing the latter to be the biological father of Felicity, and this never found out the truth.

How Felicia acquired her powers

As Spider-Man drive her away as a fellow heroine, Black Cat set out to acquire powers no matter what. It was then that Kingpin, hiding his identity from her, he offered to empower her. The Kingpin’s intentions were really to get revenge on her for a robbery she did on the pass. Black Cat agreed, and the Kingpin scientists discovered that she really did have powers inside her, you just had to activate them. They managed to do it, endowing him with the power of bad luck, that which he previously pretended to have. They also increased their agility and speed. So, Black Cat found out that it was the Kingpin who was behind this, and she confronted him.

Black Cat and Kingpin in the comics

Kingpin confessed that he gave him his powers because being an ally of Spider-Man, sooner or later they would end up affecting him, and that benefited the Kingpin. It was at that moment where Black Cat decided to cut her love affair with Spider-Man so as not to risk his life, although he could not do so, because Spider-Man was ahead of him, since he did not see himself capable of having a relationship with someone who was not interested in his life as Peter Parker.

Since then, they have always had a friendly relationship, although with a certain love tension between them. They have been allies on many occasions, and on some other they have become enemies, because of Doctor Octopus.

Octopus as Superior Spider-Man attacking Black Cat

Black Cat as Spider-Man villain

In the story arc Superior Spider-Man, Octopus takes control of Spider-Man’s body and goes on living Peter’s life, pretending to be him. In a Black Cat heist, she flirts with Spider-Man, not knowing that it is not Peter who is inside that body, but Octopus. The villain arrests Black Cat without thinking twice and ends up in jail, stripping her of all the items she had stolen, and causing that to break all her criminal relationships. This enraged Black Cat, making it his goal to take revenge on Spider-Man, becoming an arachnid villain.

Powers, abilities and equipment

Powers

Felicia’s power allows her to affect the odds causing unlikely events, as long as they are in his line of sight. This can cause walls to collapse, ropes to break, machines to explode, people to trip, etc.

Black Cat in the comics

This power seems to be an unconsciously controlled ability, which is fired in a tense situation. This only affects people and objects that can hurt her at the moment, although if someone who is not a threat spends a long time with her, the powers end up affecting her as well.

Abilities

Felicia is a expert lock and safe picker, in addition to having extensive knowledge of both mechanical and electronic security methods.

She is an Olympic level athleteAs her increased abilities give her extreme agility, making her able to perform pleasurable turns, jumps and cartwheels without effort. It has a perfect balance and excellent reflections. And it can also perform vertical jumps up to 1.83 meters high, and up to 3 meters horizontally, without taking a run.

Black Cat in the comics

Felicia is an expert martial arts connoisseur, possessing black belts in judo and karate, in addition to knowing other less conventional and more brutal means of hand-to-hand combat.

Felicia’s speed is also above average, as in short distances, he can run at a speed of approximately 60 kilometers per hour.

equipment

The Black Cat outfit provides Felicia with increased physical strength to levels beyond that of any human being, making her capable of lifting up to 400 kilos effortless. Also the suit grants him increased agility, which exceeds the physical limits of the best human athletes.

Felicia owns some retractable claws. In the gloves of his suit, there are micro-filaments of steel that form those claws on the tip of each finger. When he flexes his fingers, he makes claws protrude up to 8 centimeters. These claws are very durable and sharp, capable of ripping a large majority of materials, and climbing up walls.

Black Cat in the comics

His mask has some electromagnetic contact lenses that allow you to see in the non-visible spectrum, including ultraviolet and infrared. They even give you perfect night vision.

Appearances outside of the comics

Movie theater

Felicia was going to appear in Spider-man 4, the saga starring Tobey Maguire. It was to be played by Anne Hathaway, which later ended up being Catwoman in DC.

In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, it was Felicity Jones who played Felicia in the film, but never became Black Cat.

Felicity Jones as Felicia in The Amazing Spider-Man 2

TV

Felicia was a recurring character in the series of Spider-man from the 90s, where she has a love affair with Peter Parker. It is not until the fourth season where becomes Black Cat thanks to an improved replica of the super-soldier serum (the one used to create Captain America). This series is available in Disney plus.

In the series The Spectacular Spider-Man, Felicia’s version is more faithful to the comics, except that here her father, Walter Hardy, is shown as uncle ben’s killer. This series is available in Netflix.

In the series Marvel spider-man, Black Cat is shown only as an occasional arachnid villain, putting him in various difficulties with his unlucky powers. This series is available in Disney plus.

Black Cat and Spider-Man in the 90’s series

Video game

Black Cat has appeared in many different video games, and these are just some of the most noteworthy:

His first appearance in a video game it was in the Super Nintendo: Maximum Carnage. In this game, your fighting style will be more defensive or aggressive, depending on whether you play with Spider-Man or with Venom.

Reappears in Spider-Man: Friend or Foe, but this time as a playable character.

In the video game The Amazing Spider-Man, Felicia is a villain, with hired thugs, who robs banks. During the game it is revealed that has acquired cat skills and that he will meet the hero again to use them. It is then in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 where it is told how he became Black Cat.

Finally, the video game where his character has had the most impact is Marvel’s Spider-Man from 2018, where Black Cat is a fundamental pillar of the DLC story.

Black Cat in the 2018 Spider-Man video game

We have had good adaptations of Black Cat in Marvel in terms of video games and on the small screen of this great character from Marvel comics. But we have not yet seen it in the cinema in all its splendor. It only remains to wait and see when this comes true.

