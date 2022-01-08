McDonald’s in trouble, can only offer small potatoes in Japan

When they go to McDonald’s, the Japanese will only be able to enjoy small potatoes to accompany their hamburger … but it will not be for health or diet reasons, but for shortage, which has led the restaurant to ration the product starting next Sunday and for about a month.

The Japanese subsidiary of the famous fast food company announced that in that period it will only serve the small format of fries, as a result of the supply problems and the delays affecting the port of Vancouver, in Canada, its main transit point for the company’s imports from the United States.

In this way, as it was forced to do between December 24 and 30 of last year, the fast food restaurant chain will only serve the “Size S” (small) potato chips on their menus.

“We temporarily suspend sales of sizes M and L (medium and large) starting on January 9, 2022 for about a month, and we will only sell size S, ”the company reported.

However, he added, he is taking steps to ensure a stable supply in the future, such as the organization of new distribution channels.

McDonald’s Japan explained that it imports potatoes from North America on a large scale through the port of Vancouver, but shipments were delayed due to damage caused by floods and the impact of the coronavirus in the global distribution network.

In addition to the continued delay in imports, unforeseen circumstances such as cargo hold in Vancouver, problems caused by the effects of snow and bad weather en route and the postponement until mid-January of the shipping service scheduled for early of the month has caused a further delay in the arrival of supplies.

