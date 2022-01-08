Mbappé, DIOR Global Ambassador

Kylian Mbappé, the star player of PSG, will be the face of the creations of Kim Jones, artistic director of the collections for DIOR MEN and SAUVAGE perfume. Today, the DIOR house is particularly happy to welcome Kylian Mbappé with whom it shares the same values ​​of excellence and generosity.

The world footballer Kylian Mbappé is, at only 22 years old, one of the main players of the French National Team. With the French team he won this prestigious title in 2018. His impressive career saw him named the best young player by FIFA that same year and he also won the Kopa Trophy for the best player less of the year worldwide.

More recently, on November 13, 2021, he scored the first goal poker since 1958, during a match in which France qualified for the World Cup in 2022. Involved in numerous charitable initiatives, Kylian Mbappé sponsors the Association ‘Premiers de Cordée ‘, which provides sports initiatives for hospitalized children. On January 20, 2020 he launched his own Association ‘Inspired by KM’, whose main mission is to inspire children to achieve their goals.