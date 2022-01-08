Marvel’s Fantastic 4 movie already has a filming start date

MADRID, Oct 28 (CulturaOcio) –

After the merger between Fox and Disney became effective, Marvel studios recovered the cinematographic rights of All 4 Fantastic. After this, the president of La Casa de las Ideas, Kevin Feige, did not wait long before announcing that a movie about the team led by Reed Richards was already in the works. Although he did not elaborate on the project, it has now been leaked the date when your filming will begin.

According to the GWW media, the tape will begin to roll before 2023, with the intention of being released during 2024, within one of the gaps that have been left vacant after the readjustments in the release dates of his next titles.

At the moment it is unknown who they will be the interpreters in charge to give life to the protagonists of the film, although names like John krasinski in the role of Richards or Emily blunt like Sue Storm have been going strong for months. What has been confirmed is that the person in charge of taking control of this project will be Jon watts, director of the trilogy of Spider-man starring Tom holland.

Everything points to what Kang the Conqueror will be the next great villain in the franchise, a character who is closely tied to The Fantastic Four and the Multiverse. Therefore, it is not surprising that the studio chose the director of the Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Road Home), a title in which the Multiverse will be fundamental, to carry out the first film of this superfamily within the MCU.

While awaiting the arrival of this project, fans will be able to discover a preview of what the future and the clash of realities hold for the company’s heroes with the premiere of No way home, which will hit theaters next December 17. The film will involve the return of several villains from previous wall-crawler sagas, as well as the more than possible return of Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire in the role of Spider-Man.