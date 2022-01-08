Mark Wahlberg works out with his daughter’s boyfriend Ella

Ads

More on: mark wahlberg Best Star Snaps of the Week: Bath Beauties Salma Hayek, Khloé Kardashian and More Mark Wahlberg Says Eating 11,000 Calories a Day for the Role of ‘Stu’ ‘Wasn’t Fun’ Mark Wahlberg unrecognizable on the set of his new movie

Mark Wahlberg recently went to the gym with his daughter’s boyfriend and called the young man “a great young man.”

In a clip shared on the “Joe Bell” actor’s Instagram page, Wahlberg, 50, is seen sharing a training space with his daughter Ella Rae, 18, current boyfriend.

“I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls, and now I’m working out with my boyfriend. Imagine that, ”Mark joked in the video while wearing matching shirts.

His partner father Mario López was quick to comment on the photo, telling Wahlberg, “Hey, keep them close. Smart.”

In a 2012 interview with Redbook, Wahlberg explained how raising two daughters changed his view of women in general.

“They are very strong, intelligent and independent,” he said of Ella Rae and her sister, Grace Margaret. “Having two daughters changed my perspective on many things, and I definitely have a new respect for women.”

She also talked about Ella bringing a boy home at the age of 14, a boy she never saw again.

Mark Wahlberg met his daughter’s boyfriend during a training session. Instagram / @ markwahlberg

“It was one of those things where I said, ‘Oh, this guy is really nice,’ and now he’s gone, I don’t know what happened,” Wahlberg explained in 2017 on “Live with Kelly and Ryan. “

“But I wasn’t trying to intimidate him,” the star insisted at the time. “It had nothing to do with me. I guess the relationship just didn’t work out, and somehow they blamed me. “

He went on to say that he is no longer overprotective of his daughters because teenage dating is “unavoidable.”

Wahlberg went to the gym with her daughter’s boyfriend. Instagram / @ markwahlberg

“At some point, it’s going to happen,” he said. “I want to know who he’s going out with, what his parents are like, all those things.”

“A boy would be terrified of you, right?” Ripa asked.

“I think so,” admitted the star.

Ads