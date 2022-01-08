Mario Kart 9 would be in development and could be released this year

It is speculated that this year Mario Kart 9 will be released (Photo: File Image)

Mario Kart 9 would be being developed at this very moment to be launched this year, according to a renowned analyst of the video game industry located in Tokyo, Japan.

According to him Dr. Serkan Toto, is currently in “active development” the next edition of the famous nintendo racing game, which, he assured, will have a new twist and can be tested this year.

In the predictions for 2022 you wrote for Gamesindustry, the analyst said that the new installment of the beloved racing series is on the way with some news under its arm.

“I’m aware of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe it’s still selling very well on Nintendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is in active development”He said before saying that Nintendo“ could preview ”its next entry in the franchise this year.

Image of the Mario Kart 8 trailer (Photo: Archive)

Toto assured that Mario Kart 9 could have a refreshing change, similar to the last editions of the franchise that have included changes, from the double-character karts of Double Dash to anti-gravity sections.

Although the analyst did not include more details, his words quickly reached fans around the world, who have kept the discussion alive on social networks theorizing about this “new twist.”

Some have suggested slightly far-fetched theories such as brokers from other franchises could be included and even adding routes focused on F1. However, everything remains in rumors since Nintendo itself has not said anything about it.

On the other hand, Toto also pointed out that Nintendo will launch one of its classic titles through an application for cell phones.

Screenshot of Mario Kart 8 (Photo: File)

“On mobile devices, Nintendo has been very quiet since the launch of Mario Kart Tour in 2019, but I think 2022 is when we will see an established IP reaching smart devices again,” he noted.

It also revealed that The next generation of the hybrid console, Switch, will arrive until the end of 2024, so fans will have to wait a couple of years to find out what’s new from Nintendo.

In the Nintendo Direct last September, it was announced that Illumination Studios and the Nintendo house will launch a ‘Super Mario Bros’ movie.

Among the actors who will lend their voices for the animated characters are Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day will be Luigi, Jack Black will be voicing Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key will be in charge of bringing Toad to life.

Nintendo logo (Photo: REUTERS / Andrew Kelly)

It should be noted that the cast of the long-awaited animated film, they join Seth Rogen who will lend his voice to Donkey Kong, Fred Armisten as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richarson as Kamek, Sebastián Maniscalco will be Spike and a very special surprise with a cameo from Charles Martinet.

Illumination Founder and CEO and Nintendo Outsider Chris Meledandri said:

Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the highly imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated film. unlike any movie Illumination has made to date. “

Delivery will be produced by Chris Meledandri and character creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, who said that the film will allow the entire audience to enjoy it, whether they know the video game or not. He alluded to the fact that the production is constructive and is going very well, asking the fans for patience for its premiere on the big screen.

