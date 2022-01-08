Marcelo Michel Leaño’s possible 11 ahead of Chivas’ debut at Clausura 2022

We show you the alignment that the Flock could present in the duel against Mazatlán on Day 1 of the MX League

With two casualties due to Covid-19, Marcelo Michel Leaño will have to make modifications in the debut of Chivas this sunday before Mazatlan, so with a depleted team he will seek to start with the right foot the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

Against this background in ESPN Digital we present what will be the possible initial 11 of Leaño ahead of his debut with Chivas at Closing 2022.

Isaac Brizuela and Alexis Vega are outlined to lead the Chivas attack on Matchday 1. Getty Images

After his outstanding performance in the Apertura 2021, the goalkeeper established himself as the starting goalkeeper of Chivas, so now with the departure of Antonio Rodríguez from the rojiblanco team, the youth squad Guadalajara will be the starting goalkeeper in the debut of the Sacred Herd before Mazatlan.

The youth squad of Guadalajara, has established himself as the soccer player of choice for Marcelo Michel Leaño on the right wing of the team, after his performances in the last tournament won the place over Jesús Sánchez, so his dynamics and speed have placed him as the current starter of the squad.

The central defender has gradually become an important element in the team of Leaño, since his delivery and passing game have led him to earn a place as a starter in the Guadalajara, ahead of his presentation this Sunday at the Akron Stadium.

In the absence of Luis Olivas due to contagion by Covid-19, one of the closest options for the DT of Chivas will be the experienced defender, who after returning from his injury that took him away from the courts last tournament, will have in 2022 the opportunity to return to the level shown in its beginnings with the Guadalajara.



With the departure of Alejandro Mayorga, the youth squad Guadalajara He will remain as the starter on the left wing of the rojiblanco team, after now he will only have Cristian Calderón as a competition in his position, the same as in recent tournaments he has been used as a winger, so he will be an immovable element in that area of the field of play.

The captain and experienced midfielder of the Guadalajara He has become a fundamental man in Leaño’s scheme, since his leadership, in addition to his aerial game and scoring ability, have established him as a fundamental element in the rojiblanco team.

Faced with the doubt that exists for Fernando Beltrán and a possible positive case for Covid-19, the rojiblanco youth squad will be the important bet for the current strategist of the Guadalajara, since with the knowledge of the work with Jesús Molina and the absence due to injury of Sergio Flores due to injury, it would not be a surprise to see him as a starter at the start of the championship.

Established as the most important and profitable signing of recent times in Chivas, his speed, quality and scoring nose have placed him as one of the best footballers on the squad, so that for the debut this Sunday, he will be one of the elements to follow in the presentation of the Guadalajara before his people.

The experienced attacker will be a fundamental piece in the debut this Sunday, since with the positive case of Roberto Alvarado and with the departure of Uriel Antuna, the ‘Cone’ will be one of the headlines on the right side of Chivas, so in the face of the duel before Mazatlan It could be one of the important elements in your search for victory.

After his outstanding pre-season performance, the Mexican attacker will arrive with a thirst for important revenge and wanting to show himself in the duel this Sunday, after his misstep last semester, so, before Mazatlan, N ° 10 of Guadalajara will seek to calm the discomfort of the fans with a good performance and incidentally ensure their permanence in the team.

The scorer of the Guadalajara, will be a key and fundamental piece in the scheme of Marcelo Michel Leaño, after in the past tournament as in preseason, the youth squad of Chivas appeared with goals, so in the absence of strikers, this Sunday will go out with the responsibility of becoming the important striker that Chivas needs to.