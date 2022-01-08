Marcelo Leaño reveals what the future of Alexis Vega will be

Marcelo Míchel Leaño, strategist ofl Club Guadalajara He put aside the politically correct answers and practically claimed that Alexis vega He will continue as one of the most important attackers on his squad for the future, despite the fact that he has not yet signed the renewal of his contract to continue dressed as a rojiblanco.

The coach of the Sacred Herd argued that the Gru has expressed its commitment Y desire to stay in the squad for a long time, which makes him think that there will be no problem for him to shortly extend his contractual agreement with the Guadalajara team that this Sunday debuts in el Closing Tournament 2022 hosting Mazatlán.

“Alexis is very focused, he wants to stay at the club, he wants to make history, he wants to be champion, he wants to play a World Cup. He told me, he shows it and he is a player who has had injuries during the heavy season. I hope the best of Alexis this season. He is making his effort together with the directive and in the next few days he will reach an agreement. He is very focused on what he wants make history here and that is what we are working on ”, mentioned the Guadalajara coach.

Leaño talks about his contract with Chivas

“I will be here until the board wants, we want a solid and winning project. Chivas is a team that in the last 19 tournaments has had 26 coaches. To build winning projects there must be a process in time, I’m going to give myself to the maximum, I don’t care how long it lasts because I want something long term but I must earn that on the court ”.

“Uriel Antuna does not owe me anything nor do I owe him anything”

“I don’t have anything bad to talk about Uriel, he doesn’t owe me anything I don’t owe him anything the time that was with me was very good. Things What did I have to say? I told him head-on. In the case of the president, a lot of bland can be debated, worse we agree with the concept, and only one thing that I can tell you ”.