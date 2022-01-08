Love and Thunder creates in the Marvel Universe

MADRID, Jan 8 (CulturaOcio) –

Recently a new image of the concept art of Thor: Love and Thunder, image that revealed what it is like Chris Hemsworth’s new suit on the tape. It appears that the protagonist will be wearing a blue and gold outfit and his iconic red cape, an outfit that could be problematic.

As ComicBook.com points out, the suit is more faithful to Thor’s version of the comics by Eric Masterson. However, there is a problem: it is very similar to the Ikaris (Richard Madden) in Eternals, as the hero also wears a blue outfit with gold details. “Even the circular patches on the armor are the same for Thor’s new suit as it is for his companion.“says the publication.

Thor’s appearance has changed numerous times. Both Thor and Thor: The Dark World were characterized by their dark aesthetics, which changed with the arrival of Taika waititi to the saga in Thor: Ragnarok. In addition to his suit, in this third film the protagonist changed his mane for short hair.

I think #Kingo stole #ikaris suit and gave it to thor CAUSE

see I told my y’all ikaris and thor would be besties pic.twitter.com/naUzknLtNt – rid! (@marvelwithrid) January 4, 2022

Waititi also directs Thor: Love and Thunder, fourth installment of the saga. They complete the cast Natalie Portman as Jane Foster; Christian bale as Gorr; Jamie Alexander like Sif; Chris pratt as Peter Quill, Karen gillian as Nebula and Tessa Thompson as Valkyria.

The film will also include cameos with Sam Neill playing the fake Odin, Matt Damon as the fake Loki and Melissa McCarthy as the fake Hela. The film hits theaters on July 8, 2022.