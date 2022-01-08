London deploys 200 soldiers to hospitals due to COVID- Uno TV

London deploys 200 soldiers to hospitals due to COVID, due to absenteeism caused by infections. Photo: AFP

About 200 soldiers will be deployed to hospitals in London to support the British Public Health Service (NHS), which suffers increasing absenteeism while income increases, due to the COVID-19, announced this Friday the Ministry of Defence from United Kingdom.

According NHS England, body that manages public health in United Kingdom, on January 2 there were more than 39 thousand absences of hospital staff members, due to quarantines due to infection of COVID-19 or contact cases, an increase of 59% compared to the previous week and three times that of the beginning of December.

London hospitals have a shortage of civilian doctors. Photos: AFP

This includes more than 4,700 absences in London, which has been the epicenter of the new wave of infections due to the variant Omicron of the coronavirus, although recently it has registered a slight decrease in the number of cases and hospital admissions.

The deployment announced in London includes 40 military doctors and 160 auxiliary personnel who will help in the next three weeks to supply the lack of health personnel infected by the virus.

The Minister of Defense from United Kingdom, Ben wallace, celebrated the contribution of the military to the “national effort”, recalling that they have already participated driving ambulances, administered vaccines or supported patients hospitalized in London since the pandemic began two years ago.

Some 1,800 military personnel are already deployed throughout the United Kingdom, supporting vaccination efforts and ambulance services, which includes the city of London.

According to the latest official figures released on Thursday, almost 18,000 people – a 50% increase in a week and the highest number since February – were hospitalized in United Kingdom with COVID-19.

United Kingdom is one of the worst affected nations in Europe due to the pandemic, with almost 150 thousand deaths and record levels of infection, which are around 200 thousand a day.

However, the number of patients with artificial respirators (875) and deaths (231 on Thursday) is much lower than in previous waves, which has led the government not to tighten restrictions on United Kingdom for the moment.

Increasing the pressure, the hospital system faces thousands of personnel absences, at levels “never seen before,” he explained to the channel. Sky News the doctor Chaand nagpaul, president of the British Medical Association (BMA).

"This is not normal." Dr Chaand Nagpaul says the infection rate of Omicron 'needs to be brought down' and health care staff should get a higher grade of face mask to reduce pressures on the NHS.

Matthew taylor, director of the NHS Confederation, a group of public health professionals, considered that the deployment of 200 troops in London “Would help”, but that the situation will continue to be “very difficult” in United Kingdom.