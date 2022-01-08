Logan Paul takes action after discovering that his Pokémon TCG box he paid $ 3.5 million for is not unique – Nintenderos

We get an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is effectively about Pokémon… and Logan Paul.

As we mentioned, the website specialized in the Pokémon Trading Card Game PokeBeach questioned the acquisition of the TCG set by Logan paul, made recently for a payment of $ 3.5 million, claiming this collection could be fake.

just dropped $ 3,500,000 on this sealed & authenticated box of 1st Edition Pokémon cards 😯 pic.twitter.com/rMY2bVnKV2 – Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 20, 2021

Following suspicions related to the authenticity of the package, the YouTuber announced that I would fly to Chicago to see if the JCC box of letters was authentic, but he was surprised during a live broadcast on January 5, where he discovered that his box was not unique in the world, as he thought.

Here you can see his reaction, when one of the participants of the broadcast, Gary “Pokémon King”, He stated that he had exactly the same collectible belonging to the 1st edition:

Still It remains to be confirmed if the collection of letters is true or false, but it is very likely that Logan Paul I wouldn’t have spent $ 3.5 million for a collector’s item that is not unique in the world. We will be attentive to more details.

