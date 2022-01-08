‘Let’s convert the skeptics’

Michel Leaño is convinced that it will surprise skeptics who see little chance for these Chivas.

The technical director of Chivas, Marcelo Michel Leaño He assured that in the face of Clausura 2022 Tournament They will convert all the skeptics in their work and in their players, after there is confidence in the project that they lead and that they will have the support of their fans.

“We are going to give it our all, to fight, we are going to convince the skeptics. This club must show that the team can always do more than the individualities. The family is in good times and bad, the hobby of Chivas It is a family, that is why they are called ‘Chivahermanos’. In the family you argue, you shout, you fight, but when you go out you know that you have your family. We are never going to stop believing in what we have, we are never going to give up fighting every game and we are never going to stop believing in what we are building, “he said.

Similarly, the strategist Rojiblanco emphasized that signing players to sign is not a guarantee, since of all the elements that have arrived in the last 10 years, only one league title has been achieved, however, it did not close the gap. door to the possibility of adding another element to the campus.

Michel Leaño assures that Chivas will be able to convince in this 2022 Clausura Tournament. Imago7

“Sometimes the reinforcements are certain triumphs in the preseason, which excite us, but bringing to bring is no guarantee of anything. If we analyze the last 10 years, how many players arrived? And we have a championship. As long as the log window is open, anything can happen. Today the team we have is the one that is, if someone arrives it will make a difference, if we are not complete. The market is open and anything can move ”, he added.

In the end, he recognized that the board of directors of Chivas is making a major effort for the renovation of Alexis vega, who with a one-year contract, wants to continue and be champion in the Guadalajara, so he is positive for continuing with the footballer.

“Alexis is very focused, Alexis wants to stay at Guadalajara, he wants to make history, be champion here, play a World Cup. He told me, he proves it. I know that they are making a significant effort to renew it and I am sure that an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks. He has one year left on his contract and he is very focused on making history here, that’s why we are working ”, he concluded.