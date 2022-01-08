When some Hollywood actors are filming one of their films in areas somewhat remote from civilization, sometimes they stay in luxurious caravans that make them feel at home. Sometimes, it is the film production that is in charge of managing this temporary accommodation for movie stars.

However, in other cases, the actors have their own home on wheels in which to live during the filming, since many hours are usually spent on the “set” of the film. One such example stars Leonardo DiCaprio, with a rolling mansion that was built by the King Kong Production Vehicles company.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s luxurious caravan that exceeds one million euros. Youtube

To begin with, it should be noted that the vehicle has an estimated cost of 1.3 million euros and that it offers luxurious finishes such as heated marble floors, a large kitchen with extensive equipment and even two fireplaces. At the design level, modernity was not the factor to take into account, since the whole complex conveys a clearly classical atmosphere.

Classic decor

The vehicle has multiple details in lacquered wood and golden touches scattered throughout the interior



The caravan, which has multiple details in lacquered wood and golden touches scattered throughout the interior, was used by the popular actor during filming such as the movie Origin, among many others. In terms of size, it must be taken into account that the vehicle measures no less than 16 meters in length and integrates four removable sliding areas that double the available interior surface.

This mobile home features a large living room next to a dining area with a professional quality kitchen conceived using a combination of marble and granite finishes. This area houses a large fridge with freezer as well as a multitude of drawers and cabinets made of cherry wood to store different belongings and food. Added to this is a space configured as a bar counter.

The ceiling in the living room features various mirrors, and below them is a large leather sofa. The objective of this mobile home, when it was built, was to resemble as closely as possible a five-star hotel room or the interior of a luxurious private jet. Among the curious details of the vehicle is the presence of a television in the door of the toilet or a shower of more than 40,000 euros with walls made of artisan ceramics.

High quality materials

It integrates a kitchen area conceived by combining marble and granite finishes

According to the manufacturer of the caravan, it took two weeks to install the aforementioned shower due to the meticulousness that required its assembly. This area is located next to the master bedroom, which is characterized by its remarkable spaciousness and an extraordinary level of comfort designed to ensure rest and comfort for a demanding guest like DiCaprio.

For travelers who do not want to spend the large amount it costs to acquire this ostentatious vehicle, the manufacturer allows renting similar units for about 5,300 euros per week. To see in more detail what this caravan looks like inside, you can take a look at the video that accompanies this article.