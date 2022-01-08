Leonardo DiCaprio: new species of tree named after actor

The “Uvariopsis dicaprio” tree, named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: KewGardens – Twitter

Leonardo Dicaprio He will no longer only be remembered for freezing to death like Jack Dawson in the movie Titanic or for winning the Oscar for best actor for his role in The rebornBut because one of the most recently discovered tree species was named in his honor. (We suggest: More than 400 weather stations broke temperature records in 2021)

Is about Uvariopsis dicaprio, a tree found in the Ebo Forest in Cameroon that is about four meters tall. As explained by scientists from the Royal Botanical Garden of Kew (United Kingdom), the National Herbarium of Cameroon and the University of Yaoundé, in charge of describing and naming it, the U.dicaprio It has showy yellowish-green flowers growing on its trunk, it is related to the ylang-ylang tree (Cananga odorata) and it would be in a serious state of threat, since only 50 individuals have been identified.

“Leonardo Dicaprio supported the international effort to revoke a logging concession for the precious Ebo forest in February 2020 ″, tweeted from his Kew Botanical Garden account, inspiring scientists to name the new species after the actor. (Also read: Eliminate coal? Uncomfortable discussion in Colombia)

“The Ebo forest in Cameroon, and all the incredible animals that inhabit it, are in danger. This includes forest elephants, gorillas, chimpanzees, and so many others. Let’s help #SaveTheEboForest. Sign the petition, ”is one of the posts DiCaprio made last year from his Instagram.

DiCaprio considers himself an environmental activist. He recently participated in the Climate Change Conference (COP26), is a United Nations Messenger of Peace for Climate Change and, among others, participated in the documentary on the environment Before The Flood (or Before it’s late), from National Geographic where the actor visits various parts of the world and has conversations with political leaders and scientists about activism and climate change.