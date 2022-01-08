Legends, glories and tragedies: five great boxer biopics to discover (or rewatch)

On January 8, 1995, he died in a car accident. Carlos Monzón, one of the greatest Argentine boxers in history. His life was recently portrayed in the miniseries Monsoon, who investigated the figure of the athlete through his successes in the ring but also in the investigation around the femicide of Alicia Muñiz, the crime that led him to jail.

Historically, the tumultuous lives of ring legends have drawn the attention of screenwriters, directors and, most importantly, the public. In fact, very soon, the streaming platform Star + will premiere a fiction based on the story of Ringo Bonavena, which will add a record to this long tradition. Because, Five great movies that portrayed the men behind the most popular boxers are worth a review .

As is known, this is the title in which Martin Scorsese filmed boxing, capturing its elegance like a ballet. The partnership between Scorsese and Robert De Niro, portrayed the life of Jake LaMotta in this mastodon film, which progresses safely and devastatingly, delving into the brutal temperament of that character . LaMotta started fighting in the 1940s, when he was in his early twenties. He quickly made a name for himself, and his brutal understanding of boxing and his attitude in the ring (and outside of it) made him a fascinating figure.

Scorsese was not interested in directing a film based on a boxer, simply because it was a tremendously boring world for him. But after the failure of New York, New YorkAnd after an overdose of cocaine that left him on the verge of death, the director changed his mind, and felt that this project could be a lifesaver for his career. From his point of view, he understood that LaMotta was pouring out a virulence in the ring that dominated his entire life, and from that point of view he portrayed the boxer. wild bull It is not only one of the director’s finest pieces (which is not an understatement), but even one of the masterpieces of one of the richest periods in Hollywood. .

Wild bullby Martin Scorsese is available on Apple TV +.

Almost twenty years had passed since the immense To dream, to dream when, in 1993, Leonardo Favio premiered a new feature film. In Gatica the Monkey, the director reflected his endearing sensitivity, through a boxer owner of a life marked by pain . The film begins in the fighter’s humble childhood, and continues until his death in 1963. But the richness of the story is found in Favio’s fascinating gaze and in the superb performance of Edgardo Nieva. A Peronist at heart, a lover of the good life, Favio’s Gatica never healed the wounds of a childhood of deprivation, and with that character as the helm, the filmmaker reflects on a key period in the country.

At the time of its premiere, the film did not obtain the expected box office, perhaps because it posed a bitter story that was in the antipodes of the rock revolution of Fierce tango, launched that same year and turned into an immediate boom. But time gave the Mono revenge, not only because this feature film became one of the highest points in Argentine cinema of the decade, but because it demonstrated (once again) Favio’s mastery, capable of filming fights with prodigious forcefulness . Gatica the monkey It is the great boxing film made in this country, which like many other national productions, deserves to be available in a copy with a quality consistent with its cultural relevance.

Gatica the Monkeyby Leonardo Favio is available on YouTube.

Rubin “Huracán” Carter had a brief career in the ring, from 1961 until 1966, the year in which he was accused of a triple homicide, in the framework of an investigation that presented all kinds of irregularities. It was not until 1985 that Carter had the opportunity to reopen the investigation, which revealed the fragility of the testimonies that indicated him as guilty, along with several cases of police corruption, evident racism and the falsification of numerous evidence. The boxer was released, and from there he dedicated himself to supporting victims of cases similar to his.

The tragedy of Huracán was spending twenty years in prison for a crime that he had not committed, and that took time from his life and also an auspicious sports career. Y that’s the story director Norman Jewinson takes, to reflect the ordeal of a man who learned to wait patiently for his chance. Far from other boxers, temperamental and irascible, the film shows Huracán as a man at peace with himself, but determined to fight for his freedom . Denzel Washington He plays the lead, in a job that earned him an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe win in the category of best drama actor. For all this, Hurricane It is not a movie of great fights or colorful boxing matches, but a story about the mettle of a boxer who, cliché as it may sound, found his toughest battle outside the ring.

Hurricaneby Norman Jewinson is available on Star +.

Yes OK Muhammad Ali was portrayed several times (a great example of that is the recent One night in Miami), his life as a biopic was made into a movie in 2001. Will Smith He personified who is considered the best boxer in history, in this film that emphasizes his sporting side, and his tumultuous political activity. Thus, the director Michael Mann seeks a balance between the pugilistic spectacle, and the avatars characters of Cassius Clay.

The plot is located between the mid-sixties, until well into the seventies, and reconstructs that decade especially moved for the athlete, his consecration in the heavyweights category, his conversion to Islam, and his furious criticism of the war in Viet Nam . Regrettably, Alí it was a relative flop at the box office, despite being a great biopic signed by Mann, an author always worth seeing and reviewing.

Aliby Michael Mann is available on Amazon Prime Video.

For Mark whalberg, this was a long awaited project. Obsessed with the life of Micky Ward, the actor prepared for years for that role, training three hours a day and closely following the evolution of this project, of which he was a producer. And it is that for Whalberg, Ward was a hero who deserved greater recognition, a boxer who had to make his way, overcoming the pettiness that nested within his family, especially in the complex bond he maintained with his brother Dicky (played by Christian bale).

In his composition of Ward, Whalberg understood that Micky’s attitude above the ring was an echo of his way of understanding life, feeling little less than a sparring partner for his rivals. But eventually, Micky armed himself with will and confidence, and aspired to make a name for himself. The chemistry between Whalberg and Bale, the raw fight sequences and the thick family reality of the protagonist, make The winner a piece that studies the nature of boxing, and its cathartic power.

The winnerby David O. Russell is available on Amazon Prime Video and Mubi.

Errol flynn He wanted to get rid of the label of only being used for adventure films, and for that reason he found in the figure of the iconic James Corbett the possibility of interpreting a powerful drama. And so it happened.

The film of Raoul walsh It allowed the actor to bring the popular boxer to life, famous for his elegance on the ring. And along with the highly recommended The Set-Up, Gentleman Jim It is a true gem of classic cinema, set in the world of boxing.