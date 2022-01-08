Kylie Jenner already had her baby? This is what we know

The kylie jenner pregnancies are a mystery: since a few days ago, the rumors that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters had given birth began to grow and all because, according to fans, she left a clue unintentionally with which it could be ensured that became a mom for the second time. Can you imagine what Kylie did? Here we tell you.

When Kylie jenner I know pregnancy and had Stormi, the businesswoman kept the news a secret and it was until the end that she revealed that she had had a baby. Now, the socialite seems to be repeating the strategy and, in addition to staying a bit absent from social networks, it has also not been seen in public, a situation that has made more than one doubt.

Did Kylie Jenner become a mom for the second time?

Fans of Kylie jenner began to speculate on whether the star of reality shows had given birth in recent days for the last publication he made on his Instagram account. In the photo you can see Kylie showing off her baby bump, accompanied by the phrase “I am a woman”. For the followers of the famous this is nothing more than a way to mislead everyone as it did with Stormi and pretend I’m still pregnant.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

“This is to throw us off!!!! She had the baby, I know” Y “Show us baby Kylie. I know you had it ”are some of the comments that fans made in the post. His followers began to wonder if the former star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” had given birth at the end of December when Travis Barker posted a picture of a baby bottle, so they immediately scrapped Kourtney Kardashian and said she was from kylie baby.

Photo: AP

The rumors grew even more when Kylie Jenner was photographed in early 2022 getting out of her private jet hidden in a blanket and surrounded by bodyguards. So far, the businesswoman and Travis scott, father of the baby, have been silent.