Know the 10 keys of the movie Don’t look above

This note uses as references some scenes from the movie Don’t Look Above. It is what these days is called a spolier article.

Don’t Look Above is Netflix’s most-watched movie of late 2021 and early 2022. It features an upscale cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. It also contains leading roles to attract different audiences, in this story they shine: Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.

Meryl Streep is the President of the United States in the hit Netflix movie.

The plot tells how two American scientists (DiCaprio and Lawrence) discover the imminent arrival of an asteroid to Earth, in just over half a year. His cry of alert reaches the ears of the president of the United States (Streep), who makes political calculations and dismisses the news. Something similar happens with the media and in the middle appears a guru who has a commercial answer to the problem. The Earth ends up in ashes and a select few arrive on an apparently attractive planet, but somewhat hostile to humans.

The film has one of the largest budgets in the seventh art of the pandemic era. According to Netflix figures, the film’s budget reached $ 75 million.

The performance of the leading actors points to the fight to conquer some golden statuette of the Academy Award.

Page Seven presents ten keys to understanding this film that is giving the world something to talk about and that can be seen on the Netflix platform.

1 Two real facts

Director Adam McKay said that he read a UN report in 2018 that described the effects of climate change and he was scared, it was the germ of the film.

Another fact taken from reality, Meryl Streep plays the president of the United States, Janie Orlean. His performance reflects what former President Donald Trump was, his arrogance and his marked anti-science position. In fact, the Republican was very critical of Streep, in fiction the references to the president were constant, although his name was not mentioned.

2 Planetary defense?

Scientists Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) discover that a meteorite is approaching Earth. They report to the Planetary Defense Coordination Office of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). But does this entity exist?

This office is in charge of searching and characterizing “potentially dangerous” rocks that could impact the planet.

According to data from this office, there is no forecast of an imminent impact in at least a century.

3 Billionaire and (not) savior

Science is about to give a solution to the impact of the meteorite on Earth and, suddenly, a billionaire appears who decides to take advantage of the misfortune. This businessman Peter Isherwell (played by Mark Rylance) has a plan B, if the Earth fails, it can be destroyed and he can flee to another planet. “At the end of the day, this is how the great fortunes of the world are built: on labor exploitation and the misfortunes of others”, refers the portal Fotogramas. He is inspired by Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg.

4 Erotic wink in the movie

At a certain point in Don’t Look Up, Doctor Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) is on the side of the United States Government and says that together with BASH (the technology company that appears in the film), he has created a hotline to help to those concerned and anxious about the imminent impact of the comet to Earth. It is 1-800-532-4500.

Several netizens decided to call this number and discovered that in real life it is an active erotic line.

5 The nude of Meryl Streep

The Earth is destroyed and a group of privileged people flee into space and wake up 22,740 years after the disaster on a new planet to inhabit. Among these people is President Orlean (Streep). All the survivors are naked and walk through this new paradise. Streep is obviously without clothes.

The director of the film reported that the actress was not bothered by that scene; and who did it was Leonardo DiCaprio. In the end, a body double of the fictitious president of the United States was used.

6 Who survives?

In Marvel style, once the credits end, the son of the president of the United States, Jason (Jonah Hill) appears from the rubble of the planet. He shouts “mamaaá!” While holding the wallet of his mother, who fled forgetting about him. Knowing that he is alone, he takes out his cell phone and films himself: “I am the last man on Earth! Like me and subscribe, I’ll be here ”, he says.

I mean, only fools survive? Will there be a second part? … This open ending does not close any doors.

7 What is a brontaroc?

US President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) asks billionaire Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance) how he is going to die. He uses a predictive algorithm to look into the future and he replies that he will be eaten by the brontaroc, he instantly states that he does not know what that word means.

Near the end of the film, when the chosen group arrives at an Eden, the president of the United States looks at an adorable animal and approaches. This being kills the woman and then one knows that it is a brontaroc.

8 A scene with marijuana

Jennifer Lawrence has the role of the discoverer of the meteorite that is going to reach Earth.

Jennifer Lawrence plays scientist Kate Dibiasky. He is the one who discovered that a meteorite is approaching Earth and decides to tell the story to the United States authorities and journalists.

The character Dibiasky repeats that he must take drugs because of the anxiety caused by the possible end of the world, something that the actress also did. In conversation with Yahoo! Entertainment, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she used marijuana to get into character and film one of the scenes.

9 Interpreting Sting’s fart

Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan) tells Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) that he met Sting in an elevator, the singer farted, looked him in the eye and said nothing.

Gonzalo Cordero, a journalist for Esquire, makes a series of hypotheses in this regard, an account that Sting can embody the powerful people of the world, who act as they want, to your face, and do not ask for permission or forgiveness to pollute the air we breathe or rot the social balances that sustain us.

10 Tribute that seems like a mistake

The tiktoker Ben Köhler, user @sightpicture of this platform, discovered that in a small section of the film it is noted that a part of the production team is wearing chinstraps to protect themselves from the pandemic.

On social media there were quite a few opinions about it and the film’s director, Adam McKay, was not silent. He replied on his Twitter account to Köhler’s post: “Good eye! We purposely missed the crew to commemorate the strange experience of filming. ”

