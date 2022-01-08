King Richard: Will Smith stars in the story of Venus and Serena Williams

‘King Richard’ could be worth his first Oscar to Will Smith. Something that is not easily said after two nominations and being on the eve of raising the statuette with ‘Ali’ and with ‘In pursuit of happiness’, this adaptation of the life of one of the most relevant and winners in tennis history, is worthy of recognition and admiration under one of the most incredible performances of the American actor.

We know very well that the Academy generally opts for true, inspiring stories and with characters that enhance human capacity and convey the right message on the big screen. And while we can say yes, Will Smith is the favorite (according to media like ‘Variety ‘ in his predictions for the Oscars 2022), we also have to mention that it will not be easy at all since it is on par with performances such as that of Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘The power of the dog’, Andrew Garfield in ‘tick, tick … BOOM’ or your own Denzel Washington in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’.

The life of the Williams sisters comes to the big screen with Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. HBO Max

What is Rey Richard about?

‘King Richard’ tells the story of one of the most prestigious families in the Tennis history: the Williams family and, in the face of endless adversities, the father and coach from Venus and serena, became what today are two of the most winning tennis players in the history of the sport. Based on his real life, the film follows Richard Williams in his eagerness to pursue the family dream, with planning, effort and the fight in the face of adversity for the talent that a father sees in his daughters.

‘In essence, it’s about wanting to be the best versions of ourselves And sometimes our circumstances may not match that, and it is up to the strength of the human spirit to master those circumstances. It is desire, satisfaction for all of us’, mentions the protagonist and producer of the film.

Who stars Rey Richard

The film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, known for ‘Monsters and Men’, manages to perfectly combine a cast full of talented with experience and youth. On the one hand, we have, obviously, the leadership of the Oscar nominee, Will Smith, in addition to Aunjanue Ellis Y Tony goldwyn. While youth and refreshment put it Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. To round off this list, we also have to mention recognized names such as Jon Bernthal, Dylan McDermott, Kevin Dunn and the Mexican tennis player, Marcela Zacarías.

King Richard’s characters in real life

From left: Demi Singleton, Serena Williams, Will Smith, Venus Williams, Saniyya Sidney, and Aunjanue Ellis. Jay L. Clendenin / Getty Images

Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams

The American actress She is clearly one of Hollywood’s young promises to follow, not for nothing is she nominated for ‘Best Young Performer’ at the Critics Choice Awards for her performance as ‘The Eldest of Williams’. Venus is a American tennis player with more than 49 WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) titles and is one of the leading figures in racket sport. He has a gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and seven individual Grand Slams. He has achieved, together with his sister Serena, 14 Grand Slam titles and 3 gold medals in the Olympic Games in Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and London 2012, in the doubles category. The one born on June 17, 1980, was the first African-American female player to be # 1 in the world in the WTA ranking in 2002, since it held 11 weeks in three different periods.

Demi Singleton as Serena Williams

Demi singleton Of Honduran and Dominican origin, she is in charge of portraying the childhood of what is considered the best tennis player of all time. With an incredible record that goes from 23 Grand Slam singles titles, where in 7 of them she faced in the final her older sister, Venus, and along with her 14 others. In addition to being the biggest winner of Grand Slams in history (including the male branch), Serena Williams holds the record for the most weeks being number 1 in the WTA ranking, for 319 weeks. He has 75 singles and 23 doubles titles, including those already mentioned with his older sister for a year and the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Will Smith as Richard Williams

It is clear that Venus and serena they wouldn’t be what they are now if it weren’t for the character of Richard Williams. ‘If you don’t plan to fail, your plan will fail‘, mentions in the film the character played by Will Smith. Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Richard Williams He is now one of the most recognized sports coaches in the world. Usually in tennis, as in other sports, he is a proven coach or extenista coach of future stars, however, Richard’s determination that his daughters were the best led him to establish himself as the coach Most winner in history with 122 singles titles and 28 doubles titles.