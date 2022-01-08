Kim Kardashian after law degree

“I passed the test,” the millionaire wrote on Twitter, referring to the California freshman law test required of candidates without a college degree. Kim Kardashian, 41, has attended Pierce College in Los Angeles, but has not earned her degree.

Reality star Kim Kardashian passed a law exam in California after three unsuccessful attempts, the first step in her dream of becoming a lawyer. “For those who do not know my path in law school, know that this was not easy nor did it come to me,” he explained. “I failed this test three times in two years, but each time I strengthened myself and studied harder and tried again, until I did,” he said.

Read more: “Chiquito”, the hippo who receives massage sessions every day

The freshman exam includes four essays and a 100-question multiple-choice quiz on contracts and criminal law. Statistics show that only 20-25% of candidates pass this exam.

The star has asked more than once for a reform of the US judicial system and has requested clemency for certain convicts. And he met with then-President Donald Trump in 2019 on this issue.

She is not the first of the Kardashian clan to approach the law, her late father, Robert Kardashian, was part of the team of lawyers in the famous case of OJ Simpson. The star is in the process of divorcing artist Kanye West.

Read more: Report record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the world

Source: AFP.