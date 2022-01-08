Kendall Jenner wants to see her boyfriend, Devin Booker, at the NBA All-Star Game in 2022, so He has started a campaign for his millions of followers to vote for the Phoenix Suns player.

Kendall Jenner campaigns for Devin Booker to be in NBA All-Star Game 2022

This Friday, January 7, the model invited her 211 million followers on Instagram and almost 32 million on Twitter to vote for Booker on the official NBA portal. “Everyone knows I want to see #DevinBooker play in the #NBAAllStar All-Star Game”Jenner tweeted.

Booker, who is averaging nearly 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season, lags behind great players. like Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and even Klay Thompson, who has not played due to injury.

Last Thursday, the NBA shared how the voting is going. Curry leads the position with more than 2 million votes, followed by Doncic with more than 787 thousand votes and Morant with more than 669 thousand votes. In fourth place is Thompson with more than 367 thousand votes, followed by D-Book, who has more than 338 thousand votes.

The All-Star Game will be played until February 20, 2022So Kendall still has plenty of time to continue inviting her followers to vote for her boyfriend.

How to vote for the NBA All-Star Game 2022?

With the new voting system, it is much easier to choose the players you want to see in the NBA All-Star Game. You just enter the official NBA portal, click on a position and choose your favorite players from the Eastern and Western Conference. You can vote at any time until January 22, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that there are five days in which the votes will count by two: