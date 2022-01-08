Keanu Reeves is not committed to making more The Matrix movies

Although the actor himself indicated that he would be willing to make another film of The Matrix, at the moment there would be nothing to bind Keanu reeves a potential The Matrix 5.

According to an article in The Hollwyood Reporter, the actor’s contract to The Matrix Resurrections I had no options for a sequel. And that, added to the uncertainty regarding Lana Wachowski’s interest in making another film in the Neo saga, would be a factor in the doubts that exist about the continuity of this franchise.

After all, although there were some rumors that raised that The Matrix Resurrections would give rise to a new trilogy and even a series of this franchise, The Hollwyood Reporter indicates that its sources linked to HBO Max they insist there is no series in development. All while from Warner Bros they have not confirmed the alleged plans to make more films of The Matrix.

More about The Matrix Resurrections

Thus, although it would be easy to say that all this would be in line with what Lana Wachowski herself raised about the continuity of the saga, The Hollwyood Reporter maintains that there would be an economic factor at stake and that Warner Bros and HBO Max would be lowering the profile to the rumors due to the collection of The Matrix Resurrections Although the film would have performed well on HBO Max, to date it has only grossed $ 106 million worldwide and would have cost more than $ 190 million to make.

But considering that Warner Bros had already thought about making The Matrix 4 if Lana and Lilly Wachowski, it’s probably still too early to rule out outright the possibility of The Matrix 5 and for now the only concrete thing would be that at the moment there would be nothing compromised for that potential film.