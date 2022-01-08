Keanu Reeves: 5 powerful reflections of the life that the actor has given in his interviews

Jason Kempin // GettyImages



For many, Keanu Reeves’ life is one of the most tragic in Hollywood, as during his childhood he had to deal with the abandonment of his father, who was a heroin dealer, and a difficult financial situation.

In 1991 his sister Kim was diagnosed with leukemia, at that time she was only 25 years old, and she battled the disease for 10 years.

Therefore, the actor decided to donate 70% of his profits in Matrix: Resurrection for the investigation of said disease.

In addition, in the late 1990s, when Keanu was already a well-known actor, his girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, gave birth to their daughter when she was eight months pregnant.

Unfortunately, the baby was born lifeless and this tragedy separated the couple. Two years later Jennifer died in a car accident.

And while all of these experiences could shatter a person’s morale and personality, Keanu Reeves showed his resilience and moved forward appreciating the positives around him more than ever.

Therefore, here we leave you the most powerful messages that the protagonist of John wick has given to humanity.

# 1 Life is about love

In an interview with Drew Barrymore, Keanu Reeves related his film Matrix: Resurrection with a metaphor about humanity and all the questions of existence, so he concluded that in the end it’s all about love.

“But [se trata del amor] we are in problems. The best thing is that we achieve that love or else we will not achieve it as people, or as a species or with the planet. “

# 2 Being nice shouldn’t be a disadvantage

Keanu Reeves is characterized by being a kind person with those around him, whether it be giving away millionaire gifts to his work team as a thank you or with a stranger to whom he gives the seat on the subway.

For this reason he taught the world a lesson with this powerful phrase during an interview on The Graham Northon ShowAnd boy was it a great way to encourage kindness among his followers !:

“I don’t want to be part of a world where being a nice person is not a disadvantage.”

# 3 You have to enjoy life over the stress of money

In a conversation with Hollywood.com, the actor explained that his gifts to his work team or the monetary contributions he makes to philanthropic organizations are due to the fact that he prefers to live a simple life instead of worrying about the glamor and excesses that are very recurrent in other celebrities :

“Money means nothing to me. I have made a lot of money, but I want to enjoy life and not stress creating my bank account. I gift a lot and live simply, especially with a suitcase in hotels. We all know that good health is more important. “

# 4 His philosophy of life is based on respecting other people and enjoying what one has

During the promotional tour of John wick 3, a journalist asked Keanu his secret to being so loved among the public and the actor gave a forceful answer that everyone can follow as an example.

“You know, just don’t be an idiot. Respect people and live life enjoying everything and being cool. Look, we are very fortunate to be on this planet and you have to be aware of that. “

# 5 Life is too short, don’t stop enjoying it

Keanu Reeves is aware of how ephemeral life is, so in an interview he recommended to his fans to live to the fullest, enjoying all the pleasures they can have and being true to themselves:

Eat delicious food. Walk in the sunlight. Jump into the ocean. Tell the truth that you carry in your heart like a hidden treasure. Be silly, kind, and weird. There is not time for much more ”.

