Katy Perry has a slim figure nine months after giving birth | People | Entertainment

The singer continues with her projects such as being a judge on American Idol.

In August 2020, singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom welcomed their first daughter. The singer of Hot and cold, Roar, The one that got away, I kissed a girl and more successes, in addition to her incredible artistic talent, she has also been characterized by her beauty and generally slim figure.

But the changes due to the pregnancy were inevitable, as she was developing a life within her and the weight gain occurred. Nine months after giving birth, Perry has patiently regained her figure.

Although the artist has not stopped posting photos about her projects on Instagram, the change can still be seen as the photos are seen on her profile. Yesterday she shared some new ones in which she looks quite healthy in relation to her weight.

She, like many other women who go through pregnancy, are subject to weight fluctuations, first the obvious one for the development of the baby and also obtaining more fat so they eat healthily, it is simply a process by the that the body passes and is in charge of reserving what is necessary for the well-being of the being that is being gestated.

Sascha Barboza (@saschafitness), one of the leaders of fitness in Latin America, is precisely in her third pregnancy. In general, the Venezuelan publishes stories on Instagram talking about the importance of respecting the body in this process, eating well, staying active and promoting patience with oneself during the pregnancy and postpartum months. (AND)