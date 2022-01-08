Kate Winslet is confused, admits she doesn’t know which “Avatar” sequel she filmed

After that tremendous unprecedented success that was “Titanic”, James Cameron Y Kate winslet have returned to work together on another cinematic phenomenon, “Avatar”. The director took the opportunity to shoot the second and third films of the science fiction saga at the same time, something that caused confusion for the actress, since she did not know which film she was filming at any given moment.

“I lost track of how many Cameron was shooting at the same time. I did two at the same time together with him. I did all my work in 2018. It’s an extraordinary experience. You walk into this huge hangar and everything is possible. Do you want to fly today? Do you want to fight with spears underwater? Okay, we will. It was wonderful for me to be part of such a well-oiled machine, with such great artists and technicians, “he said in WTF Podcast.

James Cameron plans a five-film franchise, and Kate Winslet is expected to play a major role in the next four sequels.

It is known that “Avatar 2” will focus on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Na’vi Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as they both continue to defend the planet Pandora, but the director has not given more details of the plot. In addition to the aforementioned actors, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh and Vin Diesel will also participate in the production.

The second installment of the saga is scheduled to launch in December 2021, while “Avatar 3” is scheduled to premiere on December 23, 2023. On December 19, 2025 “Avatar 4” and the fifth will arrive, and for the Last moment, installment of the saga will be released in theaters on December 17, 2027.

