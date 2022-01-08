Karol G and Britney Spears keep social networks on

Karol G, stock image

The Colombian singer and songwriter Karol G, turned on social networks with the first Instagram post just started in 2022, and it shows images where she is seen wearing a white bikini with printed hearts, next to a pool.

The uploaded photos have earned more than 2 million likes and hundreds of comments in just hours. The interpreter of the «Bichota»A single, written by her together with Ovy On The Drumsno, not only shows off her body but is also provocative.

In one of the images you can see the book «Women who run with the wolves», From the writer Clarisa Pinkola, which talks about take out the wild woman, show the instinctive feminine nature.

The message written next to the snapshots was “Like on a notebook cover just to start the year”, The artist wrote along with dozens of red hearts.

Britney Spears

On the other hand, the American singer Britney Spears, it was another that triggered the alarms of the networks when sharing a naked with its more than 30 million Instagram followers.

These are two photographs taken in front of a mirror, in which she appears completely naked and her body has only been covered by white stockings and a lace choker. TO although the truth is that he has used flower emoji to cover his private parts.

The controversial images were accompanied by a few words: “The energy of the free woman has never felt better.”

The American pop icon returned to being “free” on November 12 after more than 13 years, after a judge put an end to the legal protection of her person and her estate, valued at about 60 million dollars.