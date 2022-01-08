Kanye West and Julia Fox have a romantic love story

Kanye West and Julia Fox They confirmed their relationship, so they are starting a love story that could last a very long time.

With the rapidity of romances in Hollywood, apparently Kanye west It did work for him to get under the table at New Years to find love, because not even 24 hours had passed when on the 1st day of 2022 he was already dating the actress in Miami Julia Fox.

At first it was said that it had only been a very quiet dinner and that the rapper was having a great time for the first time in a long time, but as the days go by, more details of this romance have emerged that include very suggestive photos of both that were published by ‘Interview’ magazine, but what is this? A photoshoot, publicity or is there really a love story? Keep reading!

The story of Kanye West and Julia Fox

Barely in december Kanye west sent confusing messages to Kim kardashian that he wanted to get her back and even bought a house next to hers, but it seems that the sensual Julia Fox It is giving a new vision to the fashion designer who, according to those close to him, is having an incredible time with the 31-year-old.

The actress who rose to fame in Adam Sandler’s film ‘The Uncut Gems’ revealed for the aforementioned magazine that she met the ex-husband of Kim kardashian at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami where the rapper made a surprise presentation and was hit.

“It was an instant connection. Her energy is so funny. She made me and my friends laugh, dance and smile all night long.”, confessed Julia Fox who admitted that they have already gone out to dinner several times in Miami and decided to travel together to New York to see the play ‘Slave Play’ on Broadway.

How Kanye West and Julia Fox’s relationship started

And how innovative and creative is characterized Kanye westIn just about 7 days of romance, he already did a whole photo session with the actress in a restaurant in the Big Apple where they went after going to the theater.