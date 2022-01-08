Kanye West and Cardi B to film music video at Miami Balenciaga store

Ads

Cardi B and Kanye West are collaborating in great style.

A source tells us that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and West are set to shoot a music video at the Balenciaga store in Miami’s Design District.

West has been seen in the store twice in the past week. He was photographed shopping for an outfit at the Miami location on New Years Eve and was there Tuesday with his friend Future.

Not only has she been wearing the brand, but her new lover, Julia Fox, has also been seen wearing the haute couture looks.

On her date Monday to see “Slave Play,” Fox wore a Balenciaga nylon and spandex top and carried a $ 2,350 crocodile-embossed Hourglass bag. She also wore a Balenciaga swimsuit as the paparazzi followed her on the Miami beach after her first night with West last weekend.

On Friday, West announced that he has teamed up with the brand’s designer, Demna, on “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.”

And now we hear that West seems to be bringing Cardi into fashion by filming the music video in store sometime next week.

While it’s unclear what song it’s for or what West’s involvement is, Cardi B announced that she was planning to release an album in 2022.

“It has been a lot trying to balance my new life as a mother,” she told fans during an Instagram Live in mid-December. “I have two children, my daughter now goes to school and I have many jobs now. I am in many positions and that requires a lot of my time, and besides that, I have to release this album next year ”.

West was spotted at a party Cardi threw for her husband Offset’s birthday in Los Angeles in December.

