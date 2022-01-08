Julia Roberts shared an unpublished photo of herself and her twins on the occasion of her birthday

everett collection via Shutterstock



Julia Roberts is part of the celebrity club that jealously safeguards the identity of her children, so she does not usually upload photos with her children on social networks. However, she recently made an exception to celebrate the lives of her twins, who are now 17 years old.

Julia Roberts has lived the sweetest years of her life with her children

The actress is the mother of three boys with her husband Danny Moder: Hazel and Phinnaeus, the seventeen-year-old twins who were born in November 2004, and then there is Henry, the youngest of 15 years.

And although she does not usually show them off in front of the cameras, Julia Roberts could not bear the desire to share her happiness at seeing how much her older children are growing, so she published an unpublished photo of her next to her children, when they were just a few you drink, and expressing that with his arrival he has lived the sweetest 17 years of his life.

Of course, the famous 54-year-old clarified via Instagram that the published photograph was chosen to celebrate with her fans the happiness she feels for her children, but it was not a current one to prevent her identity from being revealed.

“I have published this photograph not only to share our happiness, but to guarantee the privacy, security and respect that our babies deserve.”

For his part, Roberts’ husband, Dany Moder, also chose an old photograph from the family album to congratulate his twins:

“These naughty … turn 17 today. Thank you for helping me during these years of parenthood”

Julia Roberts tries to raise her children away from beauty stereotypes

One of the reasons why Julia Roberts has raised her children away from the media is to prevent them from suffering social pressure for aspects such as beauty, she made it clear during one of her interviews to People in 2017 (when she was voted one of the most beautiful women for the fifth time on the magazine’s list).

This came to light when the celebrity was asked how she aborted the issue of beauty with her children and the answer was blunt:

“It’s something interesting because I don’t want to ruin them [con los cánones de belleza]. I don’t want you to worry about something you didn’t pay attention to before. I think that as long as people smell good and have a smile on their faces, that should be considered a beauty regimen! “

Isn’t it true that Julia Roberts’ children have grown a lot? Tell us in the comments what you think of the upbringing away from the media that their famous mom has given them.

