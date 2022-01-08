Julia Fox: who is Kanye West’s girlfriend?

The beautiful interpreter moved to the United States when she was 6 years old, along with her family. The first years in America he lived in New York and, during his adolescence, he worked in an ice cream parlor, pastry shop and shoe store.

If you thought that Julia she is just a pretty face, you will discover that she is also an excellent photographer and a very prominent one influencer, which has made it the darling of haute couture brands such as Valentino, Jean Paul Gaultier and Lanvin.

Julia has a son with her ex-husband

The talented new conquest of Ye was married, in 2018, to the pilot Peter artemiev (with whom he has a son named Valentino), but in September 2020 the couple decided to end their relationship.

They seemed to be a very happy family but they preferred to go their separate ways. Santiago Felipe

Best Julia Fox Movies

Regarding her life as an actress, Julia has participated in 10 film projects since 2018, among which stand out ‘Uncut Gems‘, (with Adam Sandler),’ No Sudden Move ‘and’ PVT CHAT ‘. He also wrote and directed a short film about a group of teenage girls who were involved in sex scandals, called ‘Fantasy Girls’.

Fox’s sexy clothing brand

Filmmaker, actress, model, influencer, these are just some of the many qualities of Fox, who also launched a clothing line for women called Franziska Zorro with her friend Briana Andalor, who was very successful. In addition, in 2015, she worked in Playboy magazine, which opened the doors to exhibitions as a photographer and painter.

Although the Julia Fox and Kanye West relationship apparently it is nothing serious, since a source close to the rapper assured that Ye just looking to have a good time, you never know how things could really evolve, don’t you think?

According to Page Six, the couple are officially dating. Gotham

“Both have just left their previous relationships and have helped each other to recover,” said a source close to these celebrities.